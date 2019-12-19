JAG students take on D.C.

Students with Bolivar High School’s JAG program — a national school-to-work transition program focused on helping at-risk youth graduate from high school — flew to Washington, D.C., for the organization’s National Student Leadership Academy competition Dec. 5-7.
Of the four BHS JAG students who went to the national competition — junior Whitney Ehbrecht, senior Jayden Lippincott, senior Avery Wilson and senior John Sanders — Sanders came in first place for the event’s math skills competition.
Overall, the event saw four different types of competition: public speaking, employability skills, math skills and project based learning, they said.
Lippincott competed in the math skills competition, and Wilson competed in the employability skills slot. Ehbrecht said she is JAG’s vice president, so she went to nationals “for the leadership opportunities and bring back some ideas to help my presidency next year.”
To get to nationals, the students said they went to the state competition and then pressed on to regionals, which secured their spots at the national event.
Sanders said he won first place in both state and regional math skills competitions, much like his national first-place win.
“I’ve always had a knack for figuring out how things work, and with that, math, science and the majority of the STEM field just kind of fell into place,” Sanders said, explaining his skillset.
He remembered in second grade, his teacher would give his class daily math quizzes — with about 20 problems ranging from easy to difficult — with only a minute to complete as many as possible.
“I would fall short, but then after it was all done, I would ask if I could work on those problems and get them finished surprisingly quickly,” he said. “Math has always been a strong suit for me, so I think that gave me a little bit of an edge in the competition.”
The math test was similar to ACT testing, Lippincott said. She, Sanders and other competitors sat in a room and took an hour-long test.
“The math test isn’t like, OK, we’re going to give you math problems ranging from the easiest to the most challenging math we can offer you,’” Sanders said. “It’s math problems that deal with more real-life situations.”
For example, he said, there was a problem on his test that related back to the theme of an office needing to calculate the expenses of an employee’s upcoming celebration.
“It’s all long-hand math,” Lippincott noted. “So you can’t use a calculator.”
Outside of the mathematical realm, Wilson said she competed in the employability skills competition.
“It required a lot of preparation,” Wilson said. “You have to make a resume, a cover letter and then also they’ll give you a mock application to fill out and practice on.”
With those items prepared, at the competition “you go in, check in to the receptionist, and then you wait,” she said, adding competitors don’t know how long they’ll have to wait until getting called for a mock interview.
Wilson said she applied for a retail business during the employability skills competition in D.C.
And the employability skills competition with JAG is something Wilson said she pursued after being changed by the program.
“Growing up, I’ve never been a social person. I’ve always been like, ‘Hey, let’s sit in the back of the room so nobody notices me,’” Wilson said.
But with JAG, she was brought out of her shell, she said, because she served as JAG president last year — during the program’s first year at BHS — which led her to make big decisions for the club and to talk to others.
That newfound extrovertedness also led her to pursue the employability skills competition because she realized she had a “knack for talking to people I don’t know.”
“We saw everything, basically,” Lippincott said. “We went to the Holocaust museum. We did a twilight tour of all the monuments and memorials. That was my favorite part. Everything lit up at night. It was gorgeous.”
She also added the group ate donuts and drank coffee with U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri.
For Wilson, she said the most enjoyable part of the trip was “getting to know all the different cultures that were there from all over the United States.”
Sanders agreed with them, noting that seeing the history of D.C. and the different cultures of people they met was awe-inspiring.
Food was also a nice bonus on the trip, he said.
“He got $45 in sushi,” Lippincott said, laughing. “We got a chicken bowl, and he ordered $45 of sushi. We were like, ‘OK, John.’”
Ehbrecht said “getting really close with these three,” was the most memorable part of the trip for her.
The students also each thanked BHS JAG’s sponsor Shantra Tucker.
“She’s literally the best,” Wilson said. “I don’t think any of us would be here without her.”
Lippincott said she is extremely important to the program, and Sanders agreed, adding the BHS JAG program “would not be the same as it is today if it wasn’t for Mrs. Tucker.”
And looking forward to next year’s competition, the students offered some advice to future BHS competitors.
“I’d say have fun with it,” Wilson said. “You’re in D.C. Don’t stress.”
Lippincott said to “take lots of silly pictures.”
“I don’t want to set the bar,” Sanders said. “I’m happy I placed first place in nationals, but I don’t want it to be like, ‘This is our first year of it, this is the bar.’ … If you’re going to go into the competition, do the best you can.”
