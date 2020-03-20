During the March meeting of the Polk County Extension Council, Rachel Jenkins, a sophomore at Pleasant Hope High School, was welcomed as the next youth leader on the council.
Her two-year term will end in February 2021.
According to a news release, the council also thanked Garret Krtek, outgoing youth leader, for his participation the past two years on the Council.
The release said the Extension Council Youth Leadership program supports county Extension councils “in diversifying their membership to include youth and young adults on councils.”
The goals of the program are to support Extension councils in engaging youth, ages 14-17, in non-voting capacities; involving young adults, ages 18-25, in voting positions; and integrating youth and young adult participation into ongoing council leadership development.
To qualify, the youth leader must reside in Polk County and be available to attend and participate in the bi-monthly council meetings, the release added.
“Through ECYL, councils gain fresh ideas, new energy, and generational insights from youth and young adults,” the release said. “Having young people serve on councils leads to enhanced dialogue and decision-making and increases council linkages to other youth and adults in the community.”
