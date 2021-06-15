Jennifer Ann Robinson, age 62, of Bolivar passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, in her home. She was born June 9, 1959, in Springfield to Stanley and Vida Jewell Ankrom Austin. She was united in marriage to Pete Robinson on July 29, 1982, and to this union two sons were born.
Jennifer enjoyed working with her flowers, reading, playing the piano, and listening to music played by her sons and brother, 1970s music in general, but most of all she loved her family and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 34 years, Victor Francis “Pete” Robinson; and a brother, Larry Austin.
She is survived by her two sons, Blake Robinson and wife Jamie of Bolivar, and Clint Robinson and wife Nikki of Bolivar; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Skyler, Lance, Emily, Clinton, Ryker and Kayson; two brothers, Stan Austin Jr. and wife Linda of Springfield, and Jeff Austin and wife Idonna of Buffalo; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A private family celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
