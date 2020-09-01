Joe Ray Neill passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, after a long battle with kidney disease. Joe was born to Ray and Ruby Holmes Neill on Jan. 10, 1943, in Dunnegan.
He graduated from Stockton High School in 1961. After attending college, he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years.
Joe moved to Bolivar in 1976 and was co-owner of the KBLR-KLBT radio station. He later owned and operated Aladdin Printing.
Joe enjoyed working and meeting people. He spent many hours worshiping at the Bolivar Church of the Nazarene. His personal relationship with God was of utmost importance to him.
Joe and Janet, whom he called Suzy, were united in marriage on Dec. 29, 1970.
Survivors include his loving wife; son Jonathan Neill and wife Alexa; grandchildren Gwyneth and Jude Neill; sister Ramona Goth and husband Tom; brother Garry Robinson and wife Gay Lynn; nephews Ian Goth and Mark Frieze and wife Sheila; nieces Brenna Goth and Stacy Gibbs and husband Jerry; aunt Mary Catherine Neill; and brother-in-law Joe Frieze.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his father and mother-in-law, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, a great-nephew and sister-in-law.
A memorial service and celebration of Joe’s life will be announced at a later date by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
Burial will be in Lindley Prairie Cemetery near Bearcreek.
