As the county’s COVID-19 numbers and death toll continue to climb, the Polk County Health Center is focusing on an additional threat, this year’s flu season.
The center’s community educator and public information officer Carol Bookhout said because flu season has arrived, the county’s residents need to know the similarities and differences between influenza and the new coronavirus.
“Some say the coronavirus is just like the flu,” she said.
The numbers, she said, paint a different story.
Bookhout said during the 2019-20 flu season, stretching over eight months from October 2019 to June 2020, the county saw 941 cases of the flu with two deaths.
However, over the past seven months during the pandemic, the county has seen 863 cases with 15 deaths from the new coronavirus as of press time Tuesday, Bookhout said.
In the past week alone, Polk County’s death toll from COVID-19 nearly doubled, climbing from eight on Tuesday, Sept. 29, to 15 on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
“The coronavirus is a novel virus, meaning it has not been circulating through the population previously,” she said. “There are a wide variety of reactions to the virus, unlike the flu where we see more consistent symptoms among patients.”
Bookhout said unlike the flu, which has several treatment options and a vaccine provided annually, “there is no treatment for COVID-19 and no vaccine.”
“The flu virus, although it can be serious, is not comparable to the coronavirus,” she said. “We ask residents to consider the seriousness of COVID-19 and join the fight against this deadly enemy in our county.”
Bookhout said the health center is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot this season.
“Reducing the number of flu cases this year will impact the overall health of our community as we fight COVID-19,” she said.
The Polk County Health Center drive-thru clinic is open daily for flu shots, Bookhout said. She said the center can file claims for those with insurance, and the cost is $25 for those without insurance. Bookhout said the center has a limited supply of the high-dose vaccine for $60.
For more information on the drive-thru clinic, including hours, location and instructions, call the center at 326-7250.
Bookhout also emphasized the importance of taking preventative measures to avoid COVID-19, like wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently.
Parsons recover from virus
According to a news release from the governor’s office, Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson have both fully recovered and returned to their regular schedules after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
“Teresa and I are so grateful that we are two of well over 100,000 Missourians that have recovered from this virus,” Gov. Parson said in the release. “We are glad to be back and want to again thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We are humbled every day to be surrounded by such great people across the state.”
The release said four staffers with the governor’s office have tested positive since the beginning of Missouri's fight with COVID-19. This number includes governor's office staff, governor's mansion staff and the Missouri State Highway Patrol governor security division.
All staff who met the definition of close contact were tested following the governor and first lady's positive test results, the release said. The four staffers who tested positive have fully recovered.
The release said the remainder of staff identified as close contacts tested negative and followed proper quarantine protocol consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The governor's office continued all normal businesses operations and duties during this time, the release said.
