Several judicial-focused events are on the books for the near future at Southwest Baptist University.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, SBU and Harvard Law graduate Jon Whitehead — who served as an attorney on the Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia Inc. v. Comer U.S. Supreme Court case — will give the university’s Constitution Day lecture. The event will be from 11 to 11:50 a.m. in McClelland Dining Hall.
Next month, the Missouri Southern Court of Appeals will be in session hearing a case from 10 to 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Meyer Recital Hall.
Then, from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in McClelland Dinging Hall, Missouri State Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge will speak about Article I, Section 15 of the Missouri Constitution, which addresses warrants and search and seizure issues.
