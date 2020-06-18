I’m not sure how it started that I would add “bug” to my grandchildren’s names. Aleah became “Leah Bug,” followed by “Ella Bug,” “Lucas Bug,” Kyle was “Ky Bug,” “Kaidyn Bug,” and Gradyn has had to tolerate “Grader Bug” or “Grader Man.”
We will be adding to our “bug” collection by the end of the summer with another little Gordon baby and who knows what his name will be — or his nickname — but he will also be loved just like the others.
Yes, these “bugs” are loved but not so much as the insect bugs that we’ve been inundated with. This month marks the official beginning of summer on the 20th, and I hope the intense summer heat will diminish the quantity of bugs this spring has produced.
June also brought Flag Day on the 14th, and Father’s Day will be on the 21st. We’re about halfway through the year already, so you could pick June as the month for you to begin recycling if you haven’t already.
I could give you a huge list of reasons why you should recycle, but if you’re reading this then it’s likely you don’t need those. If you’re looking for a little encouragement, then I’ll be your cheerleader. Go green!
When you do go to the recycling center, please do your part to respect other visitors by trying to maintain social distancing. Be patient and kind and give Ben a smile.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
They are accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience.
● Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
● Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
● Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
● Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
● Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
● Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
● Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Here’s a couple of reminders:
● Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
• All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries. It can be dropped off at 320 S. Market St. in Bolivar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
Here’s to having a great kickoff to the summer. Reduce, reuse, recycle, be happy and try not to “bug” others.
Janet Gordon is a resident of Wheatland.
