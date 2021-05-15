‘Just in case’

Rick Davis said he knows how to manage his time.
Davis, who juggles gigs as a volunteer firefighter with the Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District, a bus driver for the Pleasant Hope R-6 School District, the director of emergency management and director of public works for the City of Pleasant Hope, and recently, a member of the Polk County E-911 Dispatch Center board of directors, just added another job.
Davis was hired earlier this month to succeed Robert Dickson as Polk County’s director of emergency management.
“I’m looking forward to just helping people and making sure everybody is safe and taking care of our firefighters and EMS,” Davis said. “As emergency management director, I’ll be working with state and federal authorities if there are disasters. I’ve done it for years at Pleasant Hope.”
Polk County presiding commissioner Shannon Hancock told the BH-FP Davis’ employment is part time. His first day was Monday, May 3.
At part time, his pay should total around $18,000 annually, Hancock said.
As the BH-FP previously reported, the position’s primary responsibilities are to coordinate resources for disasters, develop local emergency plans and figure out the response to disasters.
Davis said he’s hoping to transition to full time later on after the City of Pleasant Hope hires an emergency management director to replace him. His plan has approval from the city’s administration, he said.
“I’ll continue to work for Pleasant Hope for a while until we get somebody in there that wants to do it,” he said. “In the near future, I'd like to be full time with the county, but I have some things I'd like to get completed here first.”
Carefully setting his priorities is a big part of what’s made Davis’ busy professional life work, he said.
“I can manage (competing priorities),” Davis said. “I’ve handled several FEMA disasters. It takes teamwork. It’ll take everybody working together as a team, and that’s what I'm all about is teamwork.”
Davis said the many hats he wears are actually an asset when it comes to emergency management. Many of the relationships that are needed to do the job effectively are already in place, he said.
Dickson’s office had previously been located in the dispatch center, but on Monday, April 12, the E-911 dispatch board voted unanimously, with Davis abstaining, to expel the office of emergency management from the center.
The board includes chair Steve Bruce, Jeff Miller, Brent Watkins, Clay Meyer, Davis and Susan Sparks.
Dispatch director Sarah Newell said the motion allots the county 90 days to vacate the center after it appointed its next emergency management director, giving the county until Sunday, Aug. 1, to find Davis a new place to hang one of his many hats.
Both Davis and Hancock said the county will continue with plans to move the office to the basement of the county-owned Village Boutique building on the south side of the square.
Davis said he doesn’t have a more specific timeframe for when his office will move to the location.
In spite of the vote, he said he’s eager to continue working with the dispatch center, along with the other entities and agencies in the county and region, including Community Emergency Response Team and the Missouri Local Emergency Planning Committee.
He said he’ll also continue driving school buses.
“If there’s an emergency, I’ve already got substitute drivers in place,” he said. “ After 40 years of driving the bus, it's hard to take that out of you. But, I’ve got my team together just in case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.