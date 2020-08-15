But hold your nose! From left, Hutson, Annallin and Clarcy Griswold cool off Thursday afternoon, Aug. 13, in a pool owned by their neighbors, Darrin and Jana Jones. Like many area kids, the Griswolds are on the hunt for fun on the last days of summer before it is time to get back — finally after months away due to the COVID-19 pandemic — to the grind of school.
