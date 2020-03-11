For one quarter Friday, March 6, Bolivar High School boys basketball looked capable of avenging two 2019-20 losses to Logan-Rogersville and laying hands on a Class 4 District 11 championship.
Outscored 4-0 in the early minutes, the Liberators charged back, tying the game on buckets from seniors Hunter Berry and Cooper Hitchcock en route to a 10-7 lead to close the first quarter.
It was the closest the Liberators would get to their prize. Bolivar fell 51-48 and ended its season the district runner up with a 20-6 record. It’s the best season record since the Liberators’ 2016-17 state runner- up finish. Bolivar was 29-5 that year.
This year’s team features seniors Berry, Hitchcock, Seth Batten, Cooper Bushey, Dylan Rowell, Brodie Pollock and Josh Francisco.
Friday night saw the Liberators’ shooters struggle to hit their marks in crucial moments, while also falling afoul of several critical calls from the officials.
A pair of Liberator fouls opened the second quarter, with the Wildcats hitting their stride on a 6-0 run to take a 13-10 lead.
Bolivar’s deep attacks, successful throughout the year, met a stiff Logan-Rogersville defense all night.
A decision by officials to add 2 points to Logan-Rogersville’s total at halftime proved controversial.
Just as Logan-Rogersville surged to a 28-21 lead in the third quarter, Bolivar turned on its high-energy offense, with Berry and Hitchcock mounting a lightning-quick attack to claw the gap back to 28-25.
As Logan-Rogersville kept scoring, freshman Kyle Pock hit a bucket to keep the game close at 30-27.
It wasn’t enough.
Logan-Rogersville leapt to a 10-point 39-29 lead as the third quarter ended.
The battle raged through the final frame, with Bolivar’s Pollock claiming a number of rebounds to help his team overcome the deficit. Pock, too, made his shots, and Hitchcock, outsized by his opponents, fought to make every defensive play count.
The Liberators’ frantic comeback saw them shrink the advantage to 47-45 with 10 seconds left on a Pock putback after a failed 3-point shot.
A Berry trey had Bolivar trailing 49-48 with just 3 seconds on the clock and, after a pair of Wildcat free throws and a failed inbound pass, Logan-Rogersville held the ball for the win.
Logan-Rogersville played District 12 champion Webb City in the first round of state sectionals Tuesday, March 10.
