A 12-year-old boy from Bolivar was seriously hurt when the dirt bike he was driving collided head-on with another bike at around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the juvenile was riding a 2005 Yamaha TT-R125LW dirt bike eastbound on East 505th Road, 4 miles north of Pleasant Hope, when he ran head-on into Jeffrey D. Mahan, 42, of Halfway, who was westbound on a 2003 Honda CRF-150F dirt bike.
Both vehicles overturned and ejected the drivers, the report stated.
The juvenile was life flighted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, per the report. Mahan, who also suffered serious injuries, was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar via ambulance.
The boy was wearing a helmet, the report stated, but Mahan was not. The dirt bikes were removed from the scene by their owners.
Trooper J.L. White investigated the crash, with Trooper D.M. Bridges assisting on scene.
Man injured in single-car wreck
A Bolivar man suffered moderate injuries in a single-car crash near Pleasant Hope at around 5:50 p.m. Friday, June 11.
Per the MSHP crash report, Vincent G. Millering, 27, was westbound on Rt. KK, 2 miles north of Pleasant Hope, in a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturned several times and struck a fence.
Millering, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported via ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the report stated.
The Chevrolet was totaled, the report stated, and towed from the scene by B&B Wrecker of Bolivar.
Trooper J.L. White investigated the wreck.
Brighton man hurt in Greene Co. crash
A man from Brighton was hurt in a single-vehicle wreck in Greene County at around 3:25 a.m. Monday, June 14.
According to the MSHP crash report, Andy J. Altic, 34, was northbound in a 2001 Dodge 1500 on Farm Road 99, 5 miles south of Brighton, when he ran off the roadway and hit a tree.
Altic was not wearing a seat belt, per the report. He was transported via ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
The Dodge was totaled and towed from the scene by Affordable Towing of Springfield, the report states.
Cpl. T.A. Badgett investigated the crash.
