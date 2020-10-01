Juvenile hurt in wreck

A 16-year-old from Buffalo was seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Polk County on Saturday morning, Sept. 26.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the female juvenile, who was not named in the report, was northbound on Rt. H, about half a mile north of Pleasant Hope, at 12:50 a.m. when her 2008 Honda Accent traveled off the left side of the roadway, went airborne and struck a tree.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the report stated.
According to the report, her vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.
Trooper D.J. Jackson investigated the wreck.
