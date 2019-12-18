Keeping cool

In a rivalry on the court as hot as Pleasant Hope versus Marion C. Early, Panthers coach Jonathan Winslow knew one thing could make the difference.
“For us, playing Pleasant Hope brings out a lot of emotions and a lot of intensity,” he said. “It’s a big deal.”
So, controlling those emotions was at the strategic forefront for both Winslow and Pirates coach Eric DeRossett as the two teams met in Morrisville’s Wayne Keltner Gymnasium on Monday, Dec. 9.
In the end, Pleasant Hope’s cooler heads prevailed 62-46.
“This is a huge rivalry,” DeRossett said after the game. “Both communities really care about their teams and their kids and their basketball program. Morrisville’s got a nice group.”
The emotions ran high throughout the contest, which entered halftime tied and went back and forth for the first three quarters.
“I thought we did a good job not getting caught up in that until the fourth quarter, when we got caught up in the emotions,” Winslow said.
The coach was quick to compliment Pleasant Hope’s Colton Highfill, who emerged as a team leader.
“(He) did a great job of maintaining his composure and keeping them calm when things got crazy,” Winslow said.
DeRossett, too, singled out the junior, who scored just 8 poi but helped lead the team to its win.
“He can flat play,” DeRossett said. “He’s just pretty good.”
Pleasant Hope led Marion C. Early 14-13 after the first quarter, as both teams seemed able to answer every challenge.
Winslow credited Dylan Blehm with pacing the team early. Blehm had 14 points in the first half and finished the game with 21.
“He did a great job hitting some shots and maintaining his composure,” Winslow said.
Pleasant Hope’s Marcus Price claimed 6 of the Pirates’ 14 first-quarter points. Price finished the game with 22 points.
“I knew going in he’d be a matchup problem for us. We would have liked to have doubled him a little quicker,” Winslow said of Price.
The battle raged through the second quarter, and both teams entered halftime tied at 34.
Through the second half, DeRossett said his team was able to dial up the defense, despite Marion C. Early and Panther Josh McMillen battling to keep the home team in the game.
“Defense and rebounding are probably what got us over the hump,” DeRossett said.
Winslow said McMillen made crucial shots when it counted, but the young team struggled under the game’s emotional pressure. Pleasant Hope held the Panthers to just 12 points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth.
“I thought we really worked hard,” DeRossett said. “I thought it was a really special third and fourth quarter, because we played like it mattered to us. The Xs and Os don’t matter unless you care. And I felt like we cared.”
Pleasant Hope won 59-55 over Hermitage on Friday Dec. 13.
Marion C. Early won 68-46 over Walnut Grove on Thursday, Dec. 12. The Panthers next face the School of the Ozarks on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Lady Panthers top Pleasant Hope
Marion C. Early girls basketball started strong and held off a late attack from Pleasant Hope as the Lady Panthers topped the Lady Pirates 48-36 Monday, Dec. 9.
Marion C. Early coach Dustin Gerlman said the victory came, in part, from his bench, which came into play after several starters got in foul trouble early.
“We stepped up big, applied pressure and got some stops,” he said. “We forced turnovers and got baskets from them.”
Depth from the bench had been a key focus for the team before the season, Gerlman previously told the BH-FP.
“We’re young,” he said. “We’re going to play a lot of pressure defense, and when you do that, you’re going to commit some fouls.”
Marion C. Early led Pleasant Hope 31-11 at halftime. Lady Pirates coach Brent Offerdahl said key defender Jaylin Miner went to the bench after several fouls, which aggravated the team’s difficulties on defense as MCE surged to a large advantage before the half.
“That was a big swing,” he said. “I didn’t want to be down 20 going into the second half, but that’s the way it went. They’re a tough matchup for us.”
Lady Panther Libby Painter led both teams with 18 points.
Looking at the matchup, Gerlman said his team’s defense opened up its scoring opportunities.
“We’ve improved,” Gerlman said. “We’re headed in the right direction. We’ve just got to get everyone on the same page. If we didn’t have the pressure defense we had, it would have been a lot tighter of a game.”
