For those of you who don’t know me, I like to make an annual trip to the beach. I find the experience soothing to my soul. I make intentional decisions to pull away from responsibilities and distractions. The trip involves adventure, fun, sun and lots of time spent with God.
However, the Covid-19 pandemic canceled my time at the beach in 2020, but I recently went down to Orange Beach, Alabama, for a short sabbatical.
Devotions. Prayer. Reading and studying God’s word. Surprised with the ability to soak up a bit of sun. Yes, in January. And I believe the Holy Spirit whispered a directive to me on the first day.
“Listen.”
That’s it. One word. Listen.
So I intently listened, thinking God had a lot to say to me. Imagine my confusion when I heard silence instead of dialogue. Therein lay the lesson I learned.
I heard many things.
The ocean waves. Birds squawking as they pecked at the sand. Construction being done on the building next to where I stayed. Traffic as cars transported people here and there. I’m grateful for those sounds.
But when I really listened, I understood far greater things.
Like, the trust of a little girl holding on tight to her daddy’s hand as they stepped into the ocean. The different perspectives from ladies I spent the week with as we delved into God’s word. The disbelief as my husband relayed current events after a radical mob stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
I listened.
It’s probably the most valuable part of communication — this listening.
Proverbs tells us there’s life and death in the tongue. The words we speak are important. Yet Jesus says several times in scripture, “he who has ears to hear, let him hear.” We know he’s not talking about actual ears and the ability to hear noises based on his parable in Mark 4:13-20, where he talks about the seed falling on different soil.
It seems so simple.
Listen.
Listen to understand. Listen before responding.
And this is how I intend to respond to the noise of the media, to the chaos in our government, to the fears of my fellow citizens, and I fervently pray you will join me.
When we listen, we may discern the right questions to ask. Because if we aren’t asking the right questions, how will we ever get the right answers? And how can we expect to move forward in 2021 without the right answers?
It starts today. It starts with you. And me. And our community.
Let’s keep it simple, shall we? Let’s lean in and listen.
Julia Bartgis is a local writer and alumna of Southwest Baptist University. She currently serves as board president of Exodus Ministry of Missouri Inc., which helps women find transformative freedom after incarceration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.