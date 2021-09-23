Keeping it tough

Bolivar High School’s boy’s soccer has been “off to a great start this season,” coach Steve Fast said, the team netting a 5-2 season record.
Even though the team has faced various “injuries, fouls and misfortunes,” it has pushed through and competed well together, Fast said.
Scoring, he said, has increased quite a bit this year, and there’s some confidence on the offensive side.
“They are very unselfish when it comes to passing the ball,” he said, “and our guys want to see all of our teammates have a chance at success.”
Coming up against tough goal-scorers, four-year starters Zach Liesen, Luke Richards and Noah Tull are “leading our defense, and their experience is paying off,” Fast said.
Some injuries on the defensive side have forced midfielder Jacob D'Agostino to adapt to defense. Fast said he has been “learning quickly,” though, and helping out the team “tremendously.”
Another conversion on the team involved Caleb Simpson moving from mid back to defense, as well. Fast said Simpson “is providing quality minutes, giving our guys rest.”
Goalkeepers Nathan Anthony and Trenton Arnold have done a solid job this year, as well, Fast said. Anthony had been filling in for Arnold, who’d been dealing with an injury.
Both, though, “have made some big saves to keep us in the game” and “help keep our opponents from making a comeback,” Fast said.
On the offensive side, Zach Warwick, Colin Ames and River Adams are racking up most of the team’s goals and assists.
Warwick has made eight goals and four assists, Ames has made six goals and three assists and Adams has made four goals and four assists.
Fast said these players are managing to get the ball past “some very tough goalkeepers.”
“For these guys to put up these kinds of stats in the first three weeks is a testament to their ability and effort,” Fast said, referring to the competitive conference they’re in.
Overall, the team has averaged 3.6 goals per match, according to Fast.
Midfielders Andrew Lewis, Colton Rowe, Lathan Martin, Adrian Contreras and Jason Poterbin have been “serving up some great passes,” he said.
Fast said they also have been “applying good pressure on the ball to keep it with our offense as much as possible,” helping the team’s “forwards get pressure on the goal.”
The coach said he hopes his players’ health will continue improving, so he can have a “full squad” again.
“If we can stay healthy and stay together, we will be competitive in our games,” Fast said. “We are just taking it one game at a time and trying to approach each opponent with a tough mindset.”
Fast said Bolivar’s toughest opponents were conference teams Rolla, Waynesville and West Plains.
These teams are part of “big schools with good traditions and very skilled players,” he said.
Against Waynesville — Tuesday, Aug. 31 — and Rolla — Tuesday, Sept. 7, Bolivar was ahead for the majority of the games, but they fell short at the end. Fast said it was these games where the Liberators learned from their mistakes, bettering themselves in the process.
With West Plains, Fast said the Liberators “played a nearly flawless game to get our first conference win” on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The Ozark Conference is tough, he said, and there are still more games coming up.
Overall, though, he said he is proud of his players. The seniors, he added, have been “providing good leadership on and off the field.”
The players will keep learning and working to improve themselves, preparing to be at their best when they hit districts.
The boys’ next game is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Central High School in an Ozark Conference game. The score was not available as of press time Tuesday.
