Keeping the code

Spring brings plenty of warm sunshine and falling rain — not to mention a bounty of growing grass — to the area.
That’s why Sydney Allen, City of Bolivar’s planning and zoning administrator, said it’s the start of the busy season for code enforcement.
“The complaints are picking up,” she said.
While the city’s code regarding nuisances covers 28 subcategories, Allen said a common complaint she handles as the city’s code enforcer is tall grass.
In city limits, grass shouldn’t be taller than 12 inches, per ordinance.
“When it’s over 12 inches, you’re going to get a letter,” Allen said.
After Allen sends out a first letter, residents have 14 days to fix the problem.
She said she will send people two to three letters, depending on the situation.
If letters go unanswered and action isn’t taken, Allen said the city takes action at that point.
“If you don’t mow it, we’re going to mow it, and you’re going to get a bill,” she said. “For tall grass, we will go abate it.”
By that point, Allen said “it’s a big job” for city crews.
“If you haven’t mowed your grass in a month or more, it’s hard on the mowers and the guys,” she said.
Allen said if an invoice for Bolivar crews mowing a property isn’t paid, the city can put a lien on a property.
She said communication, however, can prevent a situation from reaching that point.
“If you get a notice of violation, and you legitimately don’t have the means to fix it, call and I will work with you,” she said. “I can extend your time. Now, I want you to make progress. If I can try and figure out a way to help you make progress, I will do that.”
Allen said the city would “much rather find a way to fix the problem than to send city people.”
“We would rather work with people and let them clean it up and feel good about cleaning it up than continue with letters,” she said.
For the city, it’s all about the safety of Bolivar residents and visitors, Allen said.
“On any street, the taller your grass is, if you’re on a corner, it can be a traffic hazard,” she said. “You can’t see around the grass. I actually get that complaint quite a bit.”
She also said tall grass is a “breeding ground for rats and snakes and things you don’t want in your backyard.”
Allen added that residents can’t dump grass clippings in streets because they go into the storm water system.
When it comes to nuisances, Allen said she has sympathy for people “who have to live around it and look at it.”
“I know it’s frustrating,” she said. “I get it. And I know people get frustrated with me because they think I don’t move quickly. … It’s not a fast process.”
Allen said the city has researched other communities and how they handle nuisance issues. It’s all about striking a balance, she said.
“There’s a huge threshold of communities that are so strict, they have no leniency, and then there’s some that don’t have any rules at all,” she said. “For Bolivar, I think it’s appropriate we’re kind of in the middle.”
Overall, she said the city’s goal isn’t to tell people what to do.
“We don’t want you to feel like we’re coming after you and sending you notices about things,” Allen said. “But we do have these rules, and it’s just to keep everybody safe and content on their own properties.”
Other concerns
Allen said spring is also a time she addresses the city’s nuisance ordinances regarding recreational vehicles, like trailers, boats, campers and RVs.
“You cannot park it on the street,” she said. “You cannot park it in your driveway.”
She said recreational vehicles can be housed in a garage or shop.
They can also sit outside as long as they don’t “pass the front plane of your house.”
The ordinance says boats, trailers and RVs must sit “behind the principal structure,” she said.
Allen said it’s also important to note that people can’t live in the vehicles.
“You can’t run electric service to them, and you can’t run a pipe for sewage for any length of time,” she said.
Allen said ordinances also address “rubbish and trash of every type.”
“With this one, we’ve been lenient,” she said.
For instance, Allen said she won’t write violation letters to tell someone their open garage is dirty.
However, she said it becomes a problem if trash isn’t contained.
She said it’s also important to keep entrances and exits clear.
While spring is typically a time when garage sales begin popping up across town, Allen said the city’s “discouraging people from having garage sales right now” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When social distancing measures are lessened, Allen said it’s important to remember that, by ordinance, people can have only 15 days of garage sales in a year.
“But they cannot be more than three consecutive days at a time,” she said. “So they could have five weekends of a garage sale essentially.”
Allen said she understands the desire to spring clean, especially right now.
“I filled a dumpster full of stuff while I was quarantined,” she said. “I’m sure people say, let’s have a garage sale and clean this out.”
That’s why, she said, it’s smart to take advantage of the citywide cleanup.
During the annual two-week event, members of Bolivar’s public works department collect trash and items left at the curbs of residences.
Crews picked up discarded items north of Broadway Street last week.
Next week, from Monday to Thursday, May 11-14, they’ll gather items placed at curbs south of Broadway Street.
“They pick up a lot,” she said. “It’s an awesome service.”
Group effort
While Allen is the first stop for nuisance complaints, she said there’s times other groups get involved.
“We’ll get a call, and we’ll have to be like, ‘Is this me, is this the health department, is this the police department?’” she said. “A lot of times, there are different aspects of a situation where we’re each kind of handling a portion of it.”
In extreme circumstances, when a nuisance has gone on for too long, Allen said she’ll work with Polk County Prosecutor Ken Ashlock to file charges.
While she stays busy handling complaints, especially in spring and summer months, Allen said the city isn’t “trying to go find things to write letters for.”
“And with that being said, if you do see a problem or you have a concern, you have to call and let us know,” she said. “I’m happy to take the phone calls. And I’m happy to just drive out and check.”
Allen said she handles every call, email and paper complaint with anonymity.
“Even if you say your name, I don’t write it down,” she said. “I’m not sending notices with neighbors’ names on it.”
She said she understands not wanting to cause trouble with neighbors.
“I get it,” she said. “People don’t want to call and tattle. It’s not fun. But, we don’t know there’s a problem if we don’t know there’s a problem.”
Allen said while it’s not necessarily a fun job to enforce nuisance ordinances, there are gratifying moments.
“People will call and say thank you,” she said. “That’s always appreciated. And I do get joy when I see somebody cleaned up. It really is just to keep everybody safe.”
