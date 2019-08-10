Keeping the faith?

Tracking the storm

Clint Bass, tenured professor with the Courts Redford College of Theology and Ministry, received a notice of dismissal letter from SBU president Eric Turner on Nov. 28, 2018.

Bass had been employed with SBU for 10 years.

Following an appeals process — which included a five-hour appeal hearing on Dec. 21, 2018 — the university’s five-person educational policies and personnel committee, made up of members from its board of trustees, unanimously upheld Bass’ dismissal.

The educational policies and personnel committee members include Rebecca Randles, Ryan Palmer, Syndee Chase, Jerry Dudley and Randy Johnson, according to an individual familiar with the board.

An SBU news release said the dismissal “was based upon conduct that was in violation of the faculty handbook.”

As previously reported in the BH-FP, Bass’ supporters have said he was fired because of his stance “regarding the inerrancy of Scripture and as a Biblical view of matters, such as eternal punishment and justification.”

Bass’ supporters have said the issues at hand “deal with foundational truth from God's word which Baptists have gathered around, such as the Baptist Faith and Message 2000.”

In a statement shared in a public Facebook post Friday, Dec. 21, Rodney Reeves, former dean of the Redford College, denied Bass’ statements.

In the post, he said Bass’ assertions that Reeves doesn’t believe the Bible is the word of God, that he affirms “neo-orthodoxy,” that he believes Paul changed his mind about the return of Christ and that he is an “annihilationist” are not true.