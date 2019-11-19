Keeping vigil

Editor's note: The search for a missing man in the northern portion of Polk County came to an end late Tuesday night as law enforcement located the body of 39-year-old John David Hacker in Pomme de Terre Lake.
In the midst of uncertainty, the community has come together in prayer and support as a search for a missing man continues.
According to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison, law enforcement and volunteers are still looking for 39-year-old John David Hacker, who’s been missing from a home near Pomme de Terre Lake on the northern edge of Polk County near Rt. TT since Friday night, Nov. 15.
No one has reported seeing Hacker since he left a residence in the 3000 block of South 142nd Road near the Polk and Hickory county line on foot at around 10 p.m. that night, a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The sheriff’s office issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Hacker at around 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
As of press time Tuesday, he was still missing.
"We have searched the area on foot," Morrison said Sunday, Nov. 17.
He said Highway Patrol troopers flew over the area with helicopters and used boats to search the lake, as well.
Volunteers, who "searched on foot and with horses," have also played a part in the effort, Morrison said.
Hacker is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, the release said. He has brown hair, green eyes and a brown beard.
A Facebook post by a family member on Sunday, Nov. 17, said he was wearing a black zip hoodie, black athletic pants and leather navy topsider shoes.
The release said he may also be wearing brown-rimmed glasses.
Hacker has a brain injury and suffers from mental illness and depression, the release said. It also said he is heavily medicated and possibly hallucinating.
The release said Hacker did not take his medication with him.
Showing support
While law enforcement and volunteers searched for Hacker, the community showed a different form of support.
A Bolivar couple, Matt and Rheanne Griswold, organized an impromptu prayer vigil for Hacker on the Polk County Courthouse lawn at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, after seeing an outpouring of concern for the missing man and his family on social media.
“We see it on the walls of Facebook, and I know it’s on everybody’s hearts,” Matt Griswold said. “The Hacker family has been impactful, not just through John but through the family. They’ve been an awesome family in the community for a long time.”
So at around 5 p.m., the couple decided to take action.
“My wife actually was the one that said we should invite everyone to go to the courthouse,” Matt Griswold said. “Let’s pray in community.”
He said he wasn’t sure if there would be enough time to organize the event.
“We said, ‘Whether there’s two people or more, we’re going to be out here doing it.’ We believe there is awesome power in prayer and community,” Matt Griswold said.
The couple said they called Bolivar First Baptist Church, which promptly let them borrow enough candles to go around.
Around 40 people showed up to pray for Hacker and his family. Others commented on the Facebook event saying they were offering prayers and support from afar.
“It was just cool to see everybody pouring out of their cars,” Matt Griswold said. “We didn’t know who was going to show up, but to see everyone walking up here was powerful. When community comes together like this, it’s awesome.”
He said it’s easy to show support for people who’ve made an impact on individual lives, as well as the community as a whole.
“John and I were good buddies throughout school, so whenever I was told about it a couple of days ago, my heart broke,” Matt Griswold said. “I know that everybody was praying and everybody’s heart was in it.”
Reporter David Talley contributed to this report.
