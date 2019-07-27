Keeping watch

Doors fling open and slam shut.
Indistinguishable shouts break through as fire alarm sirens pierce ear drums and flashing lights blind sensitive eyes.
In between the wails of the siren, the unmistakable ring of gunfire is followed by the intermittent clinking of bullet shells hitting freshly polished tile.
On what should be a lazy, sunny summer morning — as teachers and students enjoy their last few weeks of freedom and most area schools have their doors locked and lights dimmed — Bolivar’s Primary School is a hub of unusual and unsettling activity.
Over several hours Wednesday morning, July 24, Bolivar’s emergency responders came together to imagine the worst case scenario, so they can bring their best when local students and teachers might need them most.
Around three months in the making, the Bolivar Police Department, Bolivar City Fire Department, Bolivar Emergency Management, Polk County Central Dispatch, Polk County Emergency Management, Citizens Memorial Hospital Emergency Services, Bolivar R-1 School District, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and local volunteers came together to put their skills to the test in an active shooter training drill.
In an email Friday, R-1 Superintendent Tony Berry said he was “excited all of our community emergency respondents came together as one unit, training for a scenario we all pray never happens.”
“We know when people are placed in extreme situations, they will behave in a manner they have been trained to do,” Berry said. “Thankful to be in a community that takes the training seriously.”
Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick shared similar thoughts.
“You’re doing this training so if — hopefully it never happens — but if it does, every entity that’s in here is on the same page and going to work together,” Warwick said in a follow-up meeting at R-1’s administration building after the drill. “I think this is a great thing for the community to continue to work toward, hoping this day never comes.”
The meeting provided responders an opportunity to touch on successful moments during the drill, as well as have frank discussions about areas that need improvement.
“I think it comes down to consistent training,” Bolivar PD Lt. Steve Van Tassell simply stated.
The same sentiment was repeated again and again by those present.
Bolivar PD Chief Mark Webb said “there is no perfect scenario” when it comes to training.
“We need more training,” he said. “This is why we do it. The things that we learned going through this today are invaluable. … This is a community effort. It’s not just the school’s problem, it’s not just dispatch, or EMS or fire or police. It’s our problem, the entire community of Bolivar.”
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jarle Randall added the safety of first responders, as well as students and teachers, is paramount.
“The whole thing on these, we want to save lives, but if we’re putting people at risk and adding more possibilities of losing lives, we’re not really saving anybody,” Randall said. “I know we want to get people out as fast as we can, but we’ve got to make sure it’s a safe environment to get people out of there. … We’ve got to make sure everyone is as safe as absolutely possible.”
Bolivar’s Deputy Fire Chief Brent Watkins said the training hit close to home for him.
“I recorded them making the (initial 911) phone call, and as a father, it got to me,” he said with tears in his eyes. “As a parent, all I can say is thank you for being here and doing this to care for our community’s kids. I’m honored to work with every one of you, and the time you’re putting in today to do this. I’m proud of our community for doing this.”
Webb said the next step is to work toward intervention and prevention.
“Parents, teachers, everyone one of us is responsible,” he said. “It’s not just coming back and pointing fingers at everybody. We all have to work together, and hopefully we can prevent it and it never happens anywhere, especially here in Bolivar.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.