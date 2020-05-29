Driver Mitch Keeter survived numerous restarts to win the Saturday night, May 23, feature at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland.
Keeter of Webb City led all 25 laps to earn $1,000.
"I had some good luck and a real good heat race," Keeter said in a speedway news release. "Things just went my way."
Brown wins street stocks
Derek Brown led every lap to win the street stocks season opener last Sunday, May 17. This time, Brown only led the final circuit to take a win.
"I was trying awful hard to get there. I'm glad some people can't get through lapped traffic and I caught up," Brown of Stoutland said in the release. "I had a little (technical) infraction after the heat race and I started last. It didn't make much difference."
Fennewald bounces back
After his car went up in flames during the opening-week feature, three-time defending track champion Johnny Fennewald bounced back with a flag-to-flag feature win.
Fennewald of Appleton City finished 5.29 seconds in front of Aaron Marrant, with Cole Henson in third.
"We had a pretty good car," Fennewald said in the release. "We were running a little bit late to get here. It's hard to rebuild a car in two days.”
McCowan elevated to triumph
Dillon McCowan of Urbana was elevated to his first B-mod feature win when Ryan Gillmore, who crossed the finish line in first, was disqualified in a post-race technical inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.