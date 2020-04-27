It’s time for Bolivar residents to kick their junk to the curb thanks to the upcoming annual citywide cleanup.
Members of Bolivar’s Public Works department will collect items left at the curbs of residences north of Broadway Street from Monday to Thursday, May 4-7, and south of Broadway Street from Monday to Thursday, May 11-14.
Crews ask residents to place brush and yard debris in separate piles from other items.
The city will not collect household appliances, trash, chemicals, batteries, paint or tires.
Residents can call Bolivar City Hall at 328-5819 if they have questions.
