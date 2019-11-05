Polk County KLIFE will host a fundraising auction banquet — Sweet Impacts — Saturday, Nov. 9, at McClelland Dining Facility on Southwest Baptist University’s Bolivar campus.
A silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Dinner and a live auction will follow.
No specific cost is set. However, the group asks guests to make a donation on the night of the event.
To RSVP, visit polkcounty.klife.com.
KLIFE is an interdenominational youth ministry, focused on youth discipleship and fellowship through Klubs, small group Bible studies and other activities.
For more information, call Todd Earl at 303-588-7801.
