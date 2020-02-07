The Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry to benefit students at the Exceptional Pupil Cooperative from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
The cost of the dinner is a donation. A dessert auction will follow dinner.
The Knights of Columbus Hall is at 1556 Hwy. 32, east of Bolivar.
