My grandson plays soccer and is in 10th grade. Last year, he had just entered high school and joined the team. After each game last year, we would read the paper, and it would tell play by play, what happened, who got the goals, who assisted, who was fouled and any other relevant facts.
The paper was sold, and this year we read the paper and all it says is Bolivar 1 Willard 0. It is obvious there is no interest from the paper for our boys.
Some days, I will read the paper and there will be pages of football, and it will not even tell the score for soccer. I am glad you can support our football boys, just too bad our other children are ignored.
We discuss this at the games where there is a lot of support for our boys, and the other parents and grandparents have also noticed the lack of support for soccer this year.
Just wanted to let you know your lack of support has been noticed.
--- Rhea Lewis, Bolivar
BH-FP response
We appreciate the feedback. Let’s first be clear: The newspaper was not sold last year. That is not correct.
The children of Polk County, including Bolivar High School soccer players, matter a great deal to the BH-FP reporter who covers sports and to the rest of our newsroom staff.
Decisions about coverage are made by our editorial staff, all of whom live right here in Polk County. Starting this fall, we took a look at the way we cover sports, along with recent trends in page counts and ad sales. We also considered feedback from readers who strongly believed too much space was given to sports rather than news.
The BH-FP reporter who covers sports is not just the paper’s sports reporter. He covers everything from local government to feature stories and crime reports. As far as sports are concerned, there are 18 teams competing in Polk County this fall. That’s a lot of coaches and kids (along with their rightfully concerned parents and grandparents) who deserve representation in the pages of the BH-FP.
So, how do we manage these competing interests? Math and a calendar.
We came up with a plan to make sure each team had individualized coverage while still meeting our page space requirements and keeping our staff out of too much overtime.
In between an individualized feature on each team, we’re still able to recognize the scores, times and accomplishments of Polk County’s athletes in each edition through our Polk County Scoreboard. That coverage includes every soccer score as soon as it’s up on the Missouri State High School Sports Association website.
Most features focus on a wider perspective than just one game and instead look at the team’s season as a whole, as well as the attitudes and perspectives the individual players and coaches bring.
Case in point: Saturday’s soccer story looked at several games this season and included quotes from the coach about who his team is and how hard they work.
Coupled with the photos, this is coverage no other outlet or TV station does.
What about football? Well, it’s big here. Really big.
It’s fair to say there’s a significant interest in reading about football in Bolivar. However, in no issue of the BH-FP this fall have there been “pages” of Bolivar football. None of our football content takes up more than one full page.
