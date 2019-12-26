Southwest Baptist University women’s basketball finished its Caribbean stretch undefeated, claiming a 79-55 win over the University of Puerto Rico Rio Piedras and a 53-42 win over the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez.
Lady Bearcat Kyleigh Vaught was 5-5 from the field during SBU’s win over UPRRP Monday, Dec. 16, finishing the game with 14 points. Bailey Rezabek had 14 points. The senior guard has averaged 18.4 points per game so far this season.
SBU led 25-17 after the first quarter and kept the dominant performance up throughout the game, shooting 56.7% from the field.
SBU wrapped up its out-of-state voyage Tuesday, Dec. 17, topping UPRM 53-42.
The Lady Bearcats enter their Saturday, Jan. 4, matchup with conference opponent McKendree University 6-3. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. in Lebanon, Illinois.
SBU led 33-24 at halftime and the Lady Bearcats hit three treys in the third quarter to keep the momentum flowing.
Rezabek had 23 points in the win. Regan Tibbits also contributed 9 points and 10 rebounds.
Editor’s note: The above report is compiled from SBU media reports.
