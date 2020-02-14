Lady Bearcats open season 0-5

Southwest Baptist University softball wrapped up its first tournament of the season Sunday afternoon, falling in five straight games Friday through Sunday, Feb. 7-9.
Competing at the UCO/OCU Tournament, SBU lost contests to Oklahoma Christian University, Colorado Christian University, the University of Central Oklahoma, Cameron University and Southeastern Oklahoma University.
The team finished its first week of play with an 0-5 record.
Alexis Dock pitched the entirety of SBU’s game against Oklahoma Christian University on Sunday, giving up six hits and one earned run while striking out four. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-1. Reilly Rupert had a homerun.
SBU gave up five runs to Colorado Christian University in the first inning Saturday, en route to a 5-1 loss.
Aubry Hernandez was responsible for two of the team’s four hits in the game, and Sam Moran had two walks. Janessa Rivera had the team’s lone RBI.
SBU led 2-0 early against UCO Saturday, but gave up seven runs to fall 7-2.
Megan Schellert had three hits.
SBU dropped a 10-0 five-inning contest to Cameron University on Friday.
Janessa Rivera and Nicole Horstman had hits.
SBU fell 7-1 to Southeastern Oklahoma University.
Aubry Hernandez had two hits.
BASEBALL
Southwest Baptist University baseball scored early but couldn’t hold its lead against Harding University on Sunday, falling 5-1.
Sam Avila went 1-2 with a walk. Pitcher Cole Van Every threw for four innings, giving up two hits and four unearned runs.
SBU lost a pair of games to Harding Saturday, falling 4-0 and 5-1.
Blake Hobbs had two of the team’s three hits in its game one loss. In game two, McCoy Pearce scored SBU’s lone point on a passed ball.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 60, Lewis 78
SBU men’s basketball received its second home loss this season Saturday, dropping a 78-60 game to Lewis University.
SBU is 17-5 on the season and 10-4 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference
The Bearcats trailed 35-30 at halftime, following a jump shot at the buzzer from SBU’s Damian Prgomet
Kent Thomas led the team off the bench, scoring 14 points and grabbing four rebounds in just 15 minutes of playing time.
SBU 88, UIS 82
The Bearcats earned an 88-82 win over conference opponent University of Illinois-Springfield on Thursday, Feb. 6
SBU never trailed in the game. The Bearcats dominated the glass, out-rebounded UIS 44-22. Prgomet had 21 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 50, Lewis 69
SBU women’s basketball fell 69-50 to Lewis University on Saturday.
This loss pushes the Bearcats into ninth place in the conference. The team is 12-10 on the season and 6-8 in the GLVC.
Lewis outscored SBU 25-10 in the third quarter to take a firm lead.
Zahria White led SBU with 10 points. Sydney Bandy had seven rebounds.
SBU 85, UIS 83
SBU engineered a comeback win in overtime against the University of Illinois-Springfield on Thursday.
As the game drew to a close, SBU grabbed a small lead on two free throws from Regan Tibbits. However, a late layup from UIS sent the game into overtime tied at 74.
After conceding a 6-point lead to UIS, SBU charged back to take the win on several free throws.
Kyleigh Vaught had 25 points. Tibbits had 20.
TRACK AND FIELD
SBU’s Elysia Burgos and Matt Christoffer set national qualifying times at the Wendy's PSU Invite on Saturday.
Burgos won the 3000-meter race in 9:51.26.
Cristoffer took fourth in the 800 meters, hitting the mark with a 1:52.02 finish.
The above report is compiled from SBU media reports.
