Lady Bearcats rally late for win

Southwest Baptist University women’s basketball rallied from an early deficit to claim an 85-78 win over Missouri S&T on Thursday, Jan. 16.
SBU ended the first quarter up 11 points after S&T launched a 15-6 run to start the game. The Miners led by 7 points at halftime.
After the half, SBU’s Alexus Johnson scored 4 quick points to bring the Bearcats closer and kick-start the 10-2 run to gain a 1-point advantage.
The two teams swapped scores and leads until the fourth quarter, when Kyleigh Vaught and Bailey Rezabek hit a set of clutch shots and free throws to help the Lady Bearcats pull away.
SBU 66, Maryville 82
A Lady Bearcats rally fell short Saturday, Jan. 18, with SBU dropping its matchup with Maryville 82-66.
The Lady Bearcats are 9-6 and 3-4 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
SBU ended the first half down 43-28.
Sydney Bandy led the team with 13 points. Bandy and Regan Tibbits also had six rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 75, S&T 71
All five of SBU’s starters scored double digits as the Bearcats overcame an early deficit to claim a 75-71 win over Missouri S&T on Thursday, Jan. 16.
SBU’s Godfrey Rolle started the game with an and-1 play, but the Bearcats found themselves down early. S&T led 35-32 at halftime.
After the Bearcats cut the deficit to 45-44 in the third quarter, SBU’s Quinn Nelson and Joe Miller hit a series of 3-pointers to boost the team’s lead to 12 points. The two teams traded scores before time expired.
Nelson led the team with 20 points. Damian Prgomet had six rebounds and four assists.
SBU 89, Maryville 72
SBU extended its winning streak on the road to four games after downing Maryville 89-72 Saturday, Jan. 18.
The Bearcats hold a 12-3 record and are 5-2 in the GLVC.
SBU started strong, with Rolle and Nelson both hitting treys. The team entered halftime with a 46-41 lead.
Later in the game, after Maryville cut the lead to 9 points, SBU launched a 16-4 run. The Bearcats held a 21-point lead with three minutes left.
Damian Progmet recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
