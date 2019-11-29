SBU women’s cross country earned a 20th place finish, including placing one runner in the top 15, at the NCAA Division II Nationals Championships Saturday, Nov. 23.
Sophomore Elysia Burgos, who placed 15th, and freshman Tessa Valdivia, who placed 33rd, both earned all-American honors.
The duo was just the second and third SBU women's cross country athletes to receive the designation.
SBU finished with 523 total points at the meet.
Burgos cleared the course in 20:31.5, a personal best. Valdivia was next for the Lady Bearcats, running the race in 20:55.0.
Tabitha Weber took 123rd in 21:54.1. Stephanie Penticuff ran 22:59.8 for 213th. Allison Green was 219th in 23:08.4. Anna Bandy took 238th in 23:38.3 and Lainy Williams ran 23:57.4 for 251st.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 89, HLU 72
SBU men’s basketball picked up its third win of the season Tuesday, Nov. 19, defeating Hannibal-LaGrange University 89-72.
The Bearcats jumped to an early 18-5 lead. HLU battled back to take a 35-30 lead, but SBU led 42-37 at the half.
After HLU narrowed the lead, SBU took the momentum back, driving to a double-digit advantage.
Damian Prgomet finished the game with 20 points. Brady Smith and Godfrey Rolle each had 19. Smith shot 8-10 from the field and 3-4 from beyond the arc. He had seven rebounds and two assists. Rolle had seven assists in the victory.
SBU 75, WBU 57
SBU won 75-57 over Williams Baptist University. The Bearcats are now 4-1 this season.
SBU jumped to an early lead and never looked back. Smith had 15 points. Joe Miller had 13. Quinn Nelson also added 14 points on four treys. Rolle had 11 points, five assists and three steals.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 68, RSU 70
A layup with eight seconds left in the game broke a tie and doomed SBU women’s basketball against Rogers State University Tuesday, Nov. 18. The Lady Bearcats fell 70-68.
SBU led 35-28 at halftime and 51-49 at the end of the third quarter.
After Rogers State took the lead, SBU used a 13-0 run to tie the game at 68 before the layup sealed the loss.
Bailey Rezabek and Zahria White each had 14 points to lead the Lady Bearcats. Rezabek also nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Piper Francis had 10 points and was 4-8 from the field. Alexus Johnson added in 9 points and four rebounds.
SBU 62, Newman 55
SBU used a 21-4 run in the second quarter to take a 15-point lead over Newman University en route to a 62-55 win.
Rezabek led the Bearcats in scoring with 25 points. White had 11. White, Kyleigh Vaught and Regan Tibbits each had nine rebounds.
