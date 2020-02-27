Lady Bearcats win 4-1 over SAU

SBU women’s tennis picked up its second win of the year, taking a 4-1 victory over Southern Arkansas University on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Lady Bearcats doubles tandem Dona Abohabaga and Constanca Crespo won the first match 6-1 at No. 2. At No. 1, Jill Van den Dungen and Catarina Zheng claimed the double point for SBU, winning 6-2.
In singles play, Van den Dungen picked up the second point for SBU at No. 1, winning 6-1, 6-4. At No. 3, Crespo picked up another point for the Bearcats, winning 6-4, 6-4. Abohabaga came from behind at No. 2 to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
SOFTBALL
SBU dropped two games to Wayne State University on Monday, Feb. 17, setting the team’s record at 1-10.
In game one, SBU struck first,but wasn’t able to hold the lead, falling 12-2. A walk from SBU’s Nya Morgan loaded the bases in the first inning, and a single from Janessa Rivera scored Sam Moran for the Lady Bearcats. Wayne State scored two in the third inning.
Morgan McMullin brought in Morgan in the fourth inning.
SBU fell 4-0 in game two. Renae Gillmore had two hits in the loss. Maddie Massanelli pitched the full game.
SBU 5, ESU 4
SBU picked up its first win of the season Sunday, Feb. 16, taking its second game of the Bentonville Tournament over Emporia State University 5-4.
The Lady Bearcats had nine hits to ESU’s seven behind multiple hits from Aubry Hernandez and Renae Gillmore. Morgan reached base all four of her at-bats, going 1-1 with three walks and an RBI. Emma Wood received the win, pitching all seven innings.
SBU 1, CMSU 9
Morgan had two of SBU’s five hits.
Maddie Massanelli walked one batter and struck out four in the loss.
BASEBALL
SBU won both games of a doubleheader over Winona State University on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The team won 5-2 in game one and 9-5 in game two.
Langdon Gordon shined at the plate, going five for nine in the two games, driving in three runs and scoring twice himself.
Sam Avila had four hits in eight appearances. Blake Lutgen had a homerun.
SBU 5, Winona State 16
The day before, SBU fell 5-16 to Winona State University on Friday, Feb. 21.
Colby Sneed led the team at the plate, going three for four with three RBIs. Lutgen had two hits in four plate appearances and one run.
Kyle Smith threw for five innings. He had six strikeouts.
SBU 8, Wayne State 7
SBU’s game against Wayne State University on Tuesday, Feb. 18, saw the Bearcats jump to a lead and allow a tie before again taking the lead to win 8-7.
Cole Van Every pitched five innings. Drew Wagner was credited with the win.
Sneed went two for two at the plate with two runs and an RBI.
MEN’S TENNIS
SBU1, SAU 4
SBU men’s tennis fell 4-1 to Southern Arkansas University on Saturday, Feb. 22.
In doubles, David Szeri and Alvaro Nunez won 6-0 at No. 3.
In singles, Adham Gaber picked up SBU's at No. 1, winning 4-6, 6-0, 7-5.
SBU 4, WU 5
SBU fell 5-4 Sunday, Feb. 16 to Washington University-St. Louis.
No. 2 doubles tandem Gaber and Youssef Nabil won 8-6, and Nunez and Szeri won 8-6 at No. 3.
Szeri won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2. Nabil won 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 at No. 5.
WU won at No. 1, 3, 4 and 6 to take the overall.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 59, TSU 83
SBU men’s basketball fell 83-59 to conference opponent Truman State University on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The Bulldogs entered the game ranked No. 2 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. SBU is No. 6 with a 12-6 conference record. SBU is 19-7 overall.
Mitch Ganote led the Bearcats with 12 points. He was 5-6 from the field. Ganote had six rebounds and three assists.
SBU’s final two regular season games are Thursday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 29. Both are in Bolivar.
SBU 90, QU 65
SBU controlled the game all four quarters to take a 90-65 win over Quincy University on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Godfrey Rolle led his team with 17 points. He was 5-7 from beyond the arc.
Damian Prgomet had eight rebounds.
Prgomet was recently named to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s academic all-district team. Prgomet is now eligible for CoSIDA academic all-American honors.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 66, TSU 80
SBU started strong but eventually fell to Truman State University on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Lady Bearcats are 13-13 on the season and 7-11 in the GLVC.
Bailey Rezabek scored SBU’s first points. After Truman State took the lead, Regan Tibbits scored a layup to tie the game at 20-20 with 30 second remaining in the first quarter.
After Truman State again took the lead, SBU launched a rally, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 21-12 in the fourth quarter, but coming up short.
Kyleigh Vaught led SBU with 17 points. Tibbits also had seven rebounds. Kyleigh Vaught had a career-high five steals.
SBU 60, QU 48
Quincy University led 22-18 at halftime, but SBU surged back to take a 60-48 win Thursday, Feb. 20.
Regan Tibbits had a double-double, scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds.
TRACK & FIELD
The GLVC recently named SBU’s Trenton Finley its men's indoor field athlete of the week.
Finley was recognized after taking fourth in the pole vault at the PSU Gorilla Classic, clearing 5.15 meters. The jump is the current highest in the conference and fifth in NCAA Div. II.
The above report is compiled from SBU media reports.
