Southwest Baptist University women’s basketball mounted a frenzied late campaign to catch up to the University of Missouri-St. Louis in the fourth quarter Saturday, Jan. 11, before topping the Lady Tritons 80-68 in overtime.
The team’s record stands at 8-5 and 2-3 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
UMSL took an early lead in the game, but scores from Kyleigh Vaught, Bailey Rezabek and Zahria White kept the Lady Bearcats in striking distance.
The team took a 1-point lead in the third quarter but surrendered the advantage in the fourth to trail by 7 points with 5:44 left in the game.
Vaught scored on a layup and a foul to kick off an 11-4 run to tie the game at 60-60 with 1:08 left. Both teams hit treys to maintain the tie as time expired.
In overtime, SBU’s Alexus Johnson nailed two 3-pointers to take the lead. She hit four free throws to close out the extra period and seal the win.
Rezabek led the Bearcats with 27 points. White led the team with 10 rebounds.
LU 72, SBU 68
Earlier in the week, SBU fell 72-68 to Lindenwood University on Thursday, Jan. 9.
After initially falling behind, the Lady Bearcats took a 33-29 lead by halftime. They weren’t able to hold the advantage, though.
Lindenwood tied the game in the fourth quarter, then surged to the win.
Rezabek led SBU with 17 points. Kyleigh Vaught had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 84, LU 80
SBU men’s basketball topped Lindenwood 84-80 Thursday behind 22 points from redshirt sophomore guard Joe Miller.
Miller struck early, scoring the first 5 points of the game. The teams battled, but SBU carried a narrow 37-36 lead into halftime.
Miller hit a trey to open the second half, and a plethora of Bearcats played assisting roles to keep the team ahead.
The sophomore finished the game shooting 90% from the field and 4-4 from beyond the arc. Brady Smith, Godfrey Rolle and Damian Prgomet also scored double digits. Prgomet also claimed 11 rebounds.
UMSL 84, SBU 68
SBU took an early lead, but couldn’t keep up with UMSL through four quarters, falling 84-68. The Bearcats are 10-3 and 3-2 in the GLVC.
Smith led both teams with 24 points, also claiming five rebounds and three blocks. Rolle and Miller scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The above report is compiled from SBU media reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.