Lady Liberator swimming could be state bound.
At the Ozarks Invitational swim meet on Saturday, Jan. 9, the 200 freestyle relay of Leiklin Walker, Raegan Taylor, Helen Aug and Kyla Ewing swam the event in 2:04.60 to finish 12th out of 34.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association state championship consideration cut time is 2:05.99, according to its website.
A time of 1:45.99 would earn the team an automatic invitation to the state meet Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20, in St. Peters.
That means Bolivar’s state championship berth is dependent on fewer than 32 Class 1 relay teams meeting the 1:45.99 cut.
In that scenario, the website states, “the consideration qualifiers who have been declared as entries in that event will be used to fill the event to 32 competitors, fastest to slowest,”
It wasn’t the only high point Bolivar hit at the meet, coach Kyle Smith said.
The program also broke two school records.
In the 200 freestyle, Taylor swam 2:41.45 to finish 38th out of 58 entrants. The time broke a Bolivar High School record set by Taylor last year. Smith said the record has since been broken by Stalker, who swam 2:40.06 at the Smith-Cotton Invitational in Sedalia on Saturday, Jan. 16.
Swimmers Walker, Taylor, Aug and Ewing also garnered a school record in the 400 freestyle relay.
The quartet swam 4:46.94 to finish 14th out of 33.
A week later at the Smith-Cotton Invitational in Sedalia, the group of Stalker, Walker, Ewing and Taylor dropped the school record in the 400 freestyle relay to 4:46.80.
The time was good enough for a fourth place finish in the event.
At the Ozarks Invitational the week before, Smith said Bolivar’s swimmers scored 25 best times, including in all three of the program’s relays.
The 200 medley relay saw Jennie Yeargain, Stalker, Ewing and Rebekah Harless swim 2:31.17 to finish 15th.
Yeargain was 54th in the 200 freestyle, swimming 3:11.94.
In the 200 individual medley, Bolivar’s Harless swam 3:11.41 for 30th. Aug was 33rd in 3:16.85, and Ewing was 36th in 3:19.46. Clarissa Ackels was 43rd in 3:49.38.
In the 50 freestyle, Bolivar’s Walker was 23rd in 30.65. Teammate Sophia Salyer was 55th in 35.96. McKendree Bibeau swam 44.92 to finish 68th.
Stalker finished 37th in the 100 freestyle, swimming 1:11.84.
Aug was 41st in 1:13.71. Bibeau was 71st in 1:45.88.
Taylor also swam the 100 backstroke, finishing 39th in 1:32.89.
Salyer was 40th in 1:33.10, and Brynley Waters was 50th in 1:48.57.
In the 100 breaststroke, Stalker was 39th in 1:35.04. Ackels was 44th in 1:38.23.
Harless was 48th in 1:43.58 and Yeargain was 50th in 1:46.39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.