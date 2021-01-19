Lady Liberators snap losing streak

Lady Liberator basketball broke a three-game slide on Monday, Jan. 11, besting Marion C. Early 59-41.
The win puts Bolivar at 7-7 heading into the 28th Annual Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament, which starts on Monday, Jan. 18, and runs through Friday, Jan. 22.
Bolivar enters as the No. 5 seed and will play in the blue pool. The Lady Liberators open play at 6 p.m. on Monday against Willard.
Bolivar plays Camdenton at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
First, third and fifth place games are on Friday, Jan. 22.
Fair Play
Fair Play High School girls’ basketball continues to look for its next win.
The Lady Hornets are 1-7 and are on a six-game losing streak, according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association website.
Fair Play’s next chance is a Tuesday, Jan. 19, game against Pleasant Hope.
Halfway
The Lady Cardinals are, meanwhile, seemingly in the midst of a turnaround.
According to MSHSAA, Halfway started its season 0-3 before consecutive wins over Niangua, Pleasant Hope and Hurley saw the team even its record.
Halfway beat Hurley 40-34 on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The team put another in the win column, winning over Humansville 45-12 in the Pleasant Hope Tournament on Monday, Jan. 11.
Halfway’s next game after the tournament is at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, against Hermitage in Halfway.
Humansville
Humansville stands at 3-7.
The Lady Tigers turned things around at the Doug Loehr Classic last month, finishing with a 45-36 win over Hermitage on Tuesday, Jan. 5, but later ran afoul of Climax Springs, which beat Humansville 71-20 on Friday, Jan. 8.
Humansville is competing at the Pleasant Hope Girls Tournament, which will run through Saturday, Jan. 16.
The team’s next game is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at home against 2019-20 state champion Walnut Grove.
Marion C. Early
MCE girls basketball may have lost its last contest to Class 5 Bolivar 59-41 on Monday, Jan. 11, but the Class 2 Lady Panthers consistently proved one of the top outlying teams.
Marion C. Early is 9-6, according to MSHSAA, good enough for the second best record in district 11.
Only Blue Eye owns a light lead, standing at 10-6. Crane is just off pace at 7-5.
MCE’s next game is at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Wheatland.
Pleasant Hope
The Lady Pirates cracked a losing streak on Monday, Jan. 11.
Competing in its home tournament, Pleasant Hope beat Niangua 53-45 Monday, following non-tournament losses to Seymour, Golden City, Halfway and Marion C. Early.
The tournament runs through Saturday, Jan. 16.
Pleasant Hope’s next non-tournament game is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, against Fair Play in Fair Play.
