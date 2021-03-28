Lady Libs down Monett 8-0

Lady Liberator soccer struggled in its season opener but bounced back to take a decisive win the next week.
Bolivar fell 1-0 to Camdenton on Friday, March 19. The Lady Liberators beat Monett 8-0 on Monday, March 22.
Bolivar faced Fair Grove on Friday, March 26. The score wasn’t available by press time Friday.
Coach Steve Fast said Bolivar came out strong from the opening whistle and never backed off against Monett.
Sahara Adams scored with an assist from Lexi Berry. Berry then assisted Claire Giglio with a score. Berry herself had three goals in the game, including one with an assist by Ellie Thomas and two unassisted.
London Wilson scored unassisted, then later assisted Mollie Stimpson with a goal. Adams also assisted Stimpson with a goal.
“We did not let an aggressive Monett team gain any confidence, and we did a great job passing and keeping the ball away from them,” Fast said.
The team was also able to create several scoring chances with dynamic build-up of passes and crosses,” Fast said.
“Our girls did a solid job of putting their shots on goal and getting those shots past an aggressive keeper,” he said.
Goalkeeper Allison Butler had two saves. Riley Ross had one.
“Defensively, we were quick to the ball and played really strong out of the back to get the ball back up the field to our offense,” he said.
Against Camdenton, Bolivar found itself mired in a defensive battle, unable to generate many chances at the goal, Fast said.
Butler had two goals.
Both teams were only able to get two shots, he said.
The mostly back-and-forth game was contested in the midfield, Fast said, and the lone goal came when a Camdenton's center broke free and fired a 30-yard shot that sailed high and into the goal.
“Our girls played hard and never gave up, we just could not get the equalizing goal,” he said.
