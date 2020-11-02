Lady Libs fall in district tourney

Bolivar High School volleyball capped its second season in the Tony Phelps era with an exit in the first round of the Class 4 District 11 Tournament.
The Lady Liberators fell to Webb City 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 26.
While the season may not have ended the way the coach hoped, the program has still made undeniable strides.
This was Bolivar’s second 15-win season in two years. The Lady Liberators closed the year above .500 at 15-12-2.
Bolivar was 15-17-1 last year.
Two years ago, Bolivar was 4-23-3.
This year’s wins also showed a strong level of play against quality opponents.
Bolivar forced Stockton to a 1-1 tie earlier this season after falling twice to the Lady Tigers last year.
It wasn’t the only milestone the Lady Liberators marked this year. Bolivar senior Hallie Tucker clocked her 1,500th career assist.
The team’s future also looks strong, with sophomores Dailynn Vanderen and Cora Roweton likely to return next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.