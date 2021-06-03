Bolivar High School girls soccer came up just short of advancing to the state Class 2 semifinals, falling 3-2 to Oak Grove on Saturday, May 29, in the state quarterfinals.
Earlier this year, the Lady Liberators won the District 6 title.
They end their season 19-7.
Bolivar coach Steve Fast said his team got off to a rough start, giving up an early goal in the first half.
“Oak Grove had full momentum for the first 12 minutes of the game,” Fast said. “We were able to settle in a bit and control chunks of time but were unable to break down their defensive line in the first half.”
Bolivar trailed 2-0 at halftime.
“We surrendered another goal late in the half as we had trouble with their speed and breakaways,” Fast said.
The Lady Liberators used their break wisely, regrouping and honing in on what they do best, he said.
Bolivar’s Lexi Berry scored with an assist from Claire Giglio. Gigio put a second shot in the goal to tie the game, thanks to an assist from London Wilson.
Both scores came within the first 11 minutes of the second half.
“Our girls were playing with a lot of confidence in the second half and several times had Oak Grove on their heels as we attacked the goal,” Fast said. “Their goalie made a couple of outstanding saves to keep the game tied.”
Oak Grove hit back on a fast move, scoring the game winning goal after getting clear of Bolivar’s defense.
“After scoring their third goal, they pushed back their top players to help defend and congest our offensive third,” Fast said. “We had a few more good looks at the goal with a couple of very close near misses, but it was just not meant to be.”
Bolivar goalkeeper Allison Butler finished with seven saves.
Fast said Bolivar’s supportive community made the day special, regardless of the final score.
“We want to thank all our fans that made the long trip to Kansas City for their support,” he said. “It was a fun environment for our girls and a good experience that our younger players can hopefully build off of.”
The coach also singled out the team’s three seniors — Berry, Megan Roberts and Cara Larimore.
“They showed outstanding leadership all season long on and off the field,” he said. “They were a great example to our younger players on what it means to be a Lady Liberator.”
Larimore told the BH-FP she’s beyond proud of her teammates and what they accomplished this year.
“I can say without a doubt that each girl — varsity and JV — came to practice looking to better themselves and the team,” she said, adding “You hear a lot about a team being like a family, but for this team it was reality. We celebrated each other’s successes and mourned each other’s losses, on and off the field.
Earning a fifth consecutive district title had been an early goal, she said.
“From the beginning of the season, we set our sights on districts and looked to improve every time we stepped out on the field,” she said. “We were able to overcome the adversity that injuries and quarantines brought and continued to play at a high level. Each one of these girls gave 110% every day, and I couldn’t have asked anything more from them.”
