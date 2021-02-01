Lady Libs fall to El Do

Bolivar High School girls’ basketball nearly went the distance with El Dorado Springs on Thursday, Jan. 28, but fell 57-50 after conceding a narrow second-quarter lead.
Bolivar trailed early on, but fought back and tied the game at 20-20 in the second quarter on a steal and layup by Lexi Berry.
The Lady Liberators maintained a narrow lead through the remainder of the half, but entered the break tied at 27-27.
El Dorado Springs took the lead and stretched it as far as 41-34 in the third. But, each time. Bolivar reeled the Lady Bulldogs back in.
El Dorado Springs’ advantage narrowed to 45-44 in the fourth before a 12-6 run sealed the game.
Earlier this month, the Lady Liberators bested Springfield Central 70-61 on Monday, Jan. 25.
The win came after Bolivar finished 1-2 at its home tournament.
Bolivar’s next game is against Marshfield at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Bolivar.
Fair Play
Fair Play High School girls’ basketball is still without a win in 2021.
The Lady Hornets’ last win was in November against Dadeville. Still, there are opportunities to challenge other struggling teams before the end of the season.
Fair Play faces 1-6 Everton at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, in Fair Play. Then, the Lady Hornets face 2-13 Hermitage at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, in Fair Play.
Halfway
At 5-4, Halfway still has time to improve before heading to the Class 1 District 4 tournament, where it could face 9-5 Climax Springs, 7-7 St. Elizabeth or 10-6 Tuscumbia.
Of the Lady Cardinals’ remaining opponents, just two have winning records, including its next opponent — 3-11 Stoutland — which Halfway faces at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, in Halfway.
Humansville
Among Halfway’s upcoming and struggling opponents is Humansville, which stood at 3-9 as of Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The two teams meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, in Humansville.
The Lady Tigers’ last win came Tuesday, Feb. 5, against Hermitage.
Humansville last since lost games to defending state champion Walnut Grove and a soaring 14-6 Marion C. Early team.
Its next contest is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, against 12-5 Weaubleau.
Marion C. Early
Soaring is a fair term for Marion C. Early this year. As of Wednesday, the Lady Panthers are on a five-game winning streak, dating back to a Monday, Jan. 11, loss to Bolivar.
Next week’s game against 8-7 Greenwood could prove a test of the team’s stability.
MCE’s 14-6 record puts it near the top of Class 2 District 11, along with 14-4 Blue Eye, the defending district champion.
The Lady Panthers face Greenwood at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, in Morrisville.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope is two games back from an even record.
The Lady Pirates are 7-9, following a loss to Lockwood, which came after wins over Dadeville and Fair Play.
Sarcoxie, which stands at 7-3, is next on the team’s schedule. Pleasant Hope faces the Lady Bears at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
Pleasant Hope’s schedule stays tough, with pending contests against 8-10 Marionville, 10-8 Ash Grove and 14-5 Diamond.
