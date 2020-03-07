Lady Libs fall to West Plains

After a night against a tough opponent that saw the Lady Liberators end their season with a losing record, Bolivar High School girls basketball coach Ben Glasgow’s message was one of positivity Monday, March 2.
The Lady Liberators fell 67-47 to 26-1 West Plains in the Class 4 District 11 quarterfinal, ending their 2019-20 campaign 7-19. The Lady Zizzers had entered the tournament seeded No. 1.
Bolivar’s shooting, including that of junior Lexi Berry, who finished with 16 points, was a highlight, Glasgow said. Trinity Williamson finished with a team-high 18 points.
“We did some good things defensively that led to some of those scoring opportunities,” Glasgow said. “We hit some outside shots that we haven’t hit all year, but there’s a reason (West Plains is) 26 and one. They’re really good at what they do, and they don’t just allow you to win. You have to find a way to beat them.”
For their part, Glasgow said the Lady Liberators took every opportunity to do just that.
Down 36-20 entering the third quarter, Bolivar launched a three-minute 6-0 run, shrinking West Plains’ advantage to just 10 points.
“I was super proud of the way we came out and our energy and the way we played all night,” he said.
That momentum, though, didn’t last, as the team’s first quarter trap defense efforts caught up with them and the Lady Liberators’ stamina wore off. West Plains entered the fourth quarter up 57-34.
“We used a lot of energy in the first half running that trap,” Glasgow said. “Every time we’d cut (the lead) to 10, they’d run away.”
Rebounding proved critical for West Plains, he said.
“You have to keep them off the glass, and we just didn’t,” he said. “We’d get an opportunity when they’d miss a shot, but they’d get a rebound and put it back in or multiple rebounds and put it back in.”
Still, Bolivar’s work ethic and energy was admirable, he said. The Lady Liberators entered the year as an extremely young program and have matured significantly through the season, he said.
A majority of the team’s top scorers and rebounders should make a return next season, he said.
“A lot of teams are ready to be done at the end of the season,” he said. “We didn’t look like that at all. I thought we fought really hard. We were doing our best to knock off a really good team, and tonight’s effort would have beaten a lot of teams, just not West Plains.”
Libs look for district title
Bolivar High School boys basketball challenged Logan-Rogersville for a district title Friday, March 6. The score wasn’t available by press time Friday. See BolivarMoNews.com for updates and look for the full story and photos from the game in an upcoming issue of the BH-FP.
Bryan Everson is the sports editor of the Marshfield Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.