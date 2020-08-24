Lady Libs plot postseason return

When Bolivar High School softball opens its season on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Sullivan Tournament, coach Bryan Thompson will be carefully watching how his team competes against Hillsboro and Pacific high schools.
“Both teams have been in the playoffs over the last two years,” he said.
And for the Class 3 Lady Liberators, who have claimed two district championships over the last two years, it’ll serve as an early benchmark for what the experienced team is capable of doing.
“This team has had the opportunity to play together for the past two years,” Thompson said. “We are most likely going to be starting four seniors and five or six juniors every game, and all have a ton of experience and success, both together as a team and as well as with their individual travel clubs.”
Hillsboro and Pacific aren’t the only challenges awaiting on the schedule, though.
“We (also) play Class 5 Nixa, Ozark and Willard along with Class 4 McDonald County, Webb City, Rogersville and Nevada, all who have postseason experience over the past couple of years,” he said. “With the schedule we have put together for this season, we will definitely have our work cut out for us.”
Bolivar, though, has garnered its own notoriety as one of the top programs in the region.
The Lady Liberators ended last year 23-7, falling in state sectional play to eventual champs Helias Catholic.
Bolivar went 3-0 in the Buffalo Tournament, 3-1 in the Springfield Tourney Orange Division and 4-1 with a second-place finish in the Branson Tournament
“I feel really good about how they played last fall,” Thompson said. “I think we were very solid in just about every aspect of the game.”
The Lady Liberators also raked in the awards. Ten players netted postseason honors, including two second team all-state nominations, three named to the all-region first team, one named to the all-region second team, seven named to the all-district first team, three all-district second team nods, six all-conference first team selections and three all-conference honorable mention.
“To top it all off, we didn’t graduate anyone out of the starting lineup,” he said. “Short of making it to the Final Four, I would say we had a pretty good year and the girls played really well.”
That’s left Thompson confident in this year’s team.
“They are definitely still hungry and are focused on trying to win a third district championship in the past four years,” he said.
Staying healthy, though, will be a challenge, he said.
“Keeping everyone healthy is a challenge every year,” he said. “You throw in a new virus with flu season around the corner, and it could be a very difficult year for all the different sports, not just us.”
On the field, the Lady Liberators have also struggled with errors, he said.
“For the most part, we play solid defense all the way around the field,” he said. “However, we could improve our error numbers.”
Thompson said he predicts a return of the team’s strong offensive base. Bolivar has eight returning starters who all hit over .300 or .400 last year and two starters who hit just below .300, he said.
“In the circle, we return three young ladies who have the potential to win 20-plus games for the third year in a row,” he said. “These three ladies are consistent and give everything they have to give our team a chance, every game, to walk off the field with a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.