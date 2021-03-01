Lady Libs ready for district play

Lady Liberator basketball won one of its final contests before the Class 5 District 10 tournament Thursday, Feb. 25.
Bolivar beat Buffalo 70-57 on Tuesday, Feb. 16. It beat Nevada 61-54 earlier this week, and senior Lexi Berry scored her 1,500th career point.
The tournament starts at 6 p.m. Monday, March 1, with No. 2 seed Bolivar facing No. 3 Hillcrest at Bolivar High School.
The winner of that game then plays No. 1 seed Willard at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Southwest Baptist University.
Hillcrest is 3-18 on the season.
Willard is 20-3, and owns three wins over the Lady Liberators this season, including a 72-40 win on Jan. 18.
Fair Play
The Lady Hornets ended their season 4-17 after exiting the Class 1 District 6 tournament with a 51-25 loss to Dadeville on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The young program overcame an early 12-game losing streak to claim a trio of wins over Humansville, Everton and Hermitage late in the season.
Halfway
Halfway, too, exited its district tournament after the first round. The Lady Cardinals lost 52-48 to Class 1 District 5 No. 2 seed Tuscumbia on Saturday.
Halfway ended its season 11-10 with notable wins over fellow Polk County programs Fair Play, Humansville and Pleasant Hope. The Lady Cardinals lost to Marion C. Early earlier this season.
Humansville
Humansville’s season is over. The Lady Tigers lost 50-33 to Lockwood on Saturday to complete a 4-19 season.
The program didn’t go without meaningful wins this season, however. Humansville beat Hermitage twice, Everton once, and despite losing to Fair Play earlier this season, the Lady Tigers did beat Dadeville, the team that defeated Fair Play in the district tournament.
Marion C. Early
The Lady Panthers’ best season since 2016 concluded on Tuesday, Feb. 23, with a 69-46 loss to Crane in the second round of the Class 2 District 11 tournament.
The Lady Panthers won 54-47 over Billings on Saturday.
MCE finished the season 17-9, better than its 12-14 campaign last year. The team was 8-18 the year before. The Lady Panthers finished 2016 with a 18-9 record.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope’s season ended Saturday following a 42-28 loss to Marionville in the Class 3 District 11 tournament.
The Lady Pirates ended their year 8-15.
Pleasant Hope can count among its victories this season an overall win at the Everton Invitational tournament with wins in all three games.
Pleasant Hope beat Marionville 38-35 earlier in the year.
