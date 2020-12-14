Lady Liberator swim opened its 2020-21 campaign at the Springfield All-Relays Meet on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Bolivar faced teams from Springfield Central, Logan-Rogersville, Kickapoo, Nixa, Hillcrest, Marshfield, Glendale, Ozark, Republic, Waynesville, West Plains and Camdenton at the meet, with several of its swimmers already beating times they recorded at the end of last year.
“Also, many of our new kids are way ahead of where we were as a team last year,” coach Kyle Smith said.
The coach said swimmer Kyla Ewing entered the season fast and has set big goals for herself.
“Helen Aug has proven to be a great leader as a senior and also has set some big goals and a plan to achieve them,” he said.
Smith said newcomers sophomore Leiklin Walker and freshman Rebekah Harless have also proved great surprises.
“I’m excited to see where all of our first year swimmers end up at the end of the season,” he said.
In the Springfield meet, Bolivar’s 200-yard medley, featuring swimmers Jennie Yeargain, Clarissa Ackels, Aug and Ewing finished 14th in 2:39.73.
The Lady Liberators’ 400-yard freestyle relay finished eighth in 4:57.78. The team featured Ewing, Raegan Taylor, Harless and Aug.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Bolivar’s McKendree Bibeau, Brynley Waters, Victoria Skinkle and Ackels finished 17th in 3:11.40.
Bolivar’s 200 backstroke relay team of Rachel Renfro, Jennie Yeargain, Harless and Sophia Salyer were sixth in 2:45.70.
Lady Liberators Ewing, Taylor, Salyer and Yeargain swam the 500 freestyle 10x50 relay in 5:54.49 to finish sixth.
It’s a great start, Smith said. Bolivar also welcomed Natalie Stalker back to practice after the swimmer was out of the pool, and the coach said he’s excited to see how she kicks off her season.
Bolivar heads to Monett for a meet on Saturday, Dec. 19.
“I am really excited to see times drop,” he said.
