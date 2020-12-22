Lady Libs wrestling hits the mat

Bolivar High School girls wrestling took on the 2020-21 season on Saturday, Dec. 12, competing in the Belton Lady Pirate Invitational.
All three of Bolivar’s wrestlers earned a spot on the medal stand, with junior Allison Butler placing fourth in the 127-pound class, junior Mollie Stimpson winning her fifth-place match at 122 pounds and freshman Charlene Barnum finishing fourth in the 117-pound class.
Lady Liberator coach Haley Roberts said the group, which also includes freshman Bella Rainey, has worked hard to better themselves.
“It is exciting to watch these girls come in without any experience, work hard and compete,” she said. “The athletes still have much to learn but are showing a great willingness to learn and endure aches, pains and bruises attained in practice.”
The team continues to grow, she said.
“Each time they step on the mat, we see improvement and, due to the fact they are all underclassmen, the future of Lady Liberator wrestling is bright,” she said.
In her 117-pound quarterfinals round, Bolivar’s Barnum won by pin over Smithville’s Kalyn Schuerman in 1:09.
Barnum lost by pin in 2:46 to Raytown South’s Markayla Lottie in the semifinals.
She then again lost by pin in 1:01 in round one to Lottie, then lost by pin in 4:38 to Lone Jack’s Katelynn Conover in round two.
In round three, Barnum won via injury over Staley’s Kenna Price.
Barnum lost the 117-pound third place match to Staley’s Olivia Slaughter by pin in 3:09.
In the 122-pound field, Bolivar’s Stimpson lost her quarterfinals match to Belton’s Brionna Madden by pin in 1:28.
Consolation semifinals saw Stimpson win by pin in 1:49 over Blue Springs’ Adrianna McMurrey.
In round one, she won by forfeit over Belton’s Jaden Williamson, and in round two Stimpson lost by pin in 1:04 to Jessie Edwards of Smithville.
Stimpson lost by pin in 44 seconds to Liberty’s Julia Breeden in round three.
In her fifth place match, Stimpson won by pin in 2 minutes over Raymore-Pecuiliar’s Kelsey McRay
Bolivar’s Butler won her 127-pound quarterfinals match over Staley’s Chase Kiel by pin in 3:53.
Butler lost in the semifinals to Holden’s Charlie Gregg by pin in 55 seconds.
She then won in her first round, pinning Liberty’s Daisy Rapp in 2:31, won in her second round by pin over Liberty North’s Hailee Neece in just 31 seconds, and won in her third round by pinning Nevada’s Braianna McElroy in 42 seconds.
In the third place match, Butler lost to Blue Springs’ Mady Banker by pin in 1:40.
Bolivar girls wrestling next competes in Eldon on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Boys’ wrestling
Bolivar High School boys’ wrestling hosted a trio of teams at the Bolivar Quad on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The Liberators won 62-18 over Nevada and lost 33-32 to Pleasant Hill.
Bolivar 62, Nevada 18
Bolivar’s Forrest McMannes won at 106 pounds by forfeit.
At 120 pounds, Liberator Canyon Cunningham won by technical fall 17-2 over Nevada’s Mokey Dawn.
Bolivar’s Logan Rice, competing in the 132-pound class, won by pin over Nevada’s Joseph Fahnestock in 4:54.
Jake Banner and Ryan West of Bolivar won their matches by forfeit at 138 pounds and 145 pounds, respectively.
Bolivar’s Evan Hendrickson lost his match at 152 pounds to Nevada’s Tyler Longobardi, submitting to a pin in 3:09.
Bolivar’s Trey Brewer won in the 160-pound class against Nevada’s Zade Lee, pinning Lee in 1:25.
Bolivar 170-pounder Hunter Davis won by forfeit.
At 182 points, Bolivar’s Andrew Bunn won over Nevada’s Jace Lee, pinning his opponent in 3:48.
Blake Goodman won by forfeit at 195 pounds.
Drayton Huchteman pinned opponent Logan Smith in 2:46 to win at 220 pounds, and Jack Roweton won a 4-2 decision over Skylur Mashek at 285 pounds.
Bolivar 32, Pleasant Hill 33
Against Pleasant Hill, McMannes again won by forfeit.
Bolivar’s Cunningham lost his match at 120 pounds in a 2-0 decision to Pleasant Hill’s Lane Snyder.
Rice won by pin over Pleasant Hill’s Jackson Shuler in 1:31.
Bolivar’s Banner lost 21-5 in a technical fall to Pleasant Hill’s Zach Redwine.
West lost a 12-3 major decision to Pleasant Hill’s Brayden Bush.
Brewer won his second of the day, claiming an 8-0 major decision over Jacob Hanes.
Davis won an 11-4 decision over Jay Shuler.
Bunn lost a 7-5 decision to Lane Brattin.
Goodman won a 16-6 major decision to Alden Barrett.
Huchteman won by forfeit, and Roweton claimed a 3-0 decision over Nathan Hitch.
