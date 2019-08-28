Lady Pirates look to build on strengths

Last year, Pleasant Hope High School volleyball coach Crystal Turner watched as her team of mostly underclassmen matured and improved as the season stretched on.
The Lady Pirates won 14 games last year, she said, and left three or four other matches feeling like they could have or should have won.
This year, she said, a core group of that accomplished team is back.
Returners Janae Shirk and Jianna Halbrook earned postseason honors last year, with Shirk and Halbrook receiving all-southwest conference honorable mentions. Halbrook was also named to the all-district second team.
Overall, Turner said the Lady Pirates will look to utilize their existing weapons while also making some changes. Pleasant Hope lost graduating senior Shayla Howard, the team’s libero.
“Diverse skills and a shift to a system with more speed and power should help us move to the next level this season,” she said.
Middle blocker Shirk, a senior, enters the season after joining last year, when the Lady Pirates’ softball team switched to the spring, Turner said. As a junior, she made 39 aces, 121 kills, 20 blocks and 123 digs.
“(Shirk was) the offensive leader of the team last year,” Turner said.
Senior Gwenyth McClain plays outside hitter/middle blocker for the Lady Pirates. Turner described her as an “emotional leader whose swing has improved greatly in the off season.”
The senior had 43 kills, 16 assists and six blocks last year.
Senior Ashanti Price returns as an outside hitter and libero after posting 38 aces and 86 digs last year.
“She worked hard in the off season to be a weapon from the back row,” Turner said.
Juniors returning include setter/outside hitter Keighlyn Johnson, outside hitter/middle blocker Karleigh Lane and outside hitter Mirabella Haney. All three are two-year starters, Turner said.
Johnson served at 90% last year, posting 13 aces.
“(Johnson was a) solid all around 5-1 setter last year and will likely take on a front row hitter role, as well as setting this season,” Turner said.
Lane can play from the middle or outside and is a consistent, tough server, Turner said.
“Her block should add strength to our defense,” she said.
As a sophomore, she made 31 aces, 76 kills and 138 digs last year.
Haney posted 54 kills, 11 assists and 39 digs, Turner said.
“She has worked hard to improve her swing mechanics and hit very well as summer league progressed,” the coach said.
Sophomore middle blocker Halbrook was the defensive leader of the team last year, posting 53 aces, 103 kills, 27 assists, 15 blocks and 181 digs, Turner said.
“She’ll be counted on to both block and dig a lot of balls,” she said.
Two newcomers have also piqued Turner’s interest, she said. Sophomores Taylor Burns and Abbey Swearengin are both new to the team after moving to the school.
Burns is a setter and has experience playing with several of the other Lady Pirates on a club team, Turner said.
“She is a great addition to both our setting and hitting core,” Turner said.
Swearengin will look to impact the front row on either outside position, Turner said.
Together, those pieces should build a formidable squad, Turner said, adding the team is back and looking to improve.
“It appears as if everyone has worked on their game, and we should have a very competitive practice environment in the upcoming season,” she said.
Looking ahead, Turner said Miller is a conference foe that looks to be the team to beat in the Southwest Conference. Pleasant Hope faces Miller at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in Miller. It opens its season against Everton at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Everton.
“We also want to win the Thomas Jefferson Invitational this year, which means we have our sights on Joplin McCauley, as well,” Turner said.
To meet their goals, Turner said the Lady Pirates focus on being good teammates on the court. Engaged movement and communication will be the physical keys to the game, she said.
“Mentally, we will need to celebrate the outstanding plays of each other and get really excited about the accomplishments of everyone,” she said, “as it looks as if we should have many ladies who can step up and make great volleyball plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.