Lady Pirates out of postseason

Ahead of Pleasant Hope softball’s Wednesday, May 5, Class 2 District 7 semifinal game against Strafford, the Lady Pirates seemed to have the wind in their sails.
Two days before, Pleasant Hope had blasted Springfield Catholic 17-10 in the district quarterfinals.
On Wednesday, though, the winds seemed to shift, coach Kevin McVey said.
Pleasant Hope fell 11-7 to Strafford.
Skyline claimed the district title with a 9-8 win over Strafford the following day.
“We had been hitting the ball so well and playing great defense,” McVey said. “Both of those seemed to be missing in that game. We struggled early to get runners on base and just couldn't get any offense going. We also made some mistakes on defense that we haven't made since early in the season.”
Pleasant Hope ends its season with a 15-5 record and the Southwest Conference championship following an undefeated conference run.
The Lady Pirates had entered the district tournament seeded second two years after upsetting Strafford to claim the title.
Last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McVey said Wednesday his team fought hard from behind.
“The girls didn't give up, though. We had gotten within one run, but had one more bad inning and just couldn't overcome it,” he said. “It was disappointing and frustrating. We really felt we had a great chance to win that game and was looking forward to playing for another district championship.”
Pleasant Hope had entered the season with just one returning starter — senior Bailey Stokes.
“We had no idea how the season would go,” he said.
McVey said sophomore Jaylin Miner found a starting spot on the team, despite not pitching since junior high school.
Overall, Pleasant Hope had just a handful of girls with varsity experience from 2019, but that was it.
McVey credited assistant coach Eric Derossett with helping to “put our players in the best positions to be successful.”
“Our team motto this year was ‘All in, every game, all season,’ and the girls really bought into that as the season went on,” McVey said. “I'm very proud of how hard they worked and the success we had this season.”
Pleasant Hope loses three starters to graduation this spring, he said.
“It will be hard to replace them,” he said. “We have work to do this summer and during the offseason to figure things out and hopefully have better results next year.”
