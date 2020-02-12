As the Bolivar Herald-Free Press gears up for its annual Pride and Progress special section — set to be inserted Saturday, March 28 — the newspaper is seeking help from its readers in the form of nominations.
For the second year, the BH-FP will recognize “Polk County pillars” — individuals, groups and organizations who have contributed to the county’s pride and progress in a number of ways.
One nominee will be selected from each of five categories — community service, business, healthcare, education and agriculture — to be featured in the special section, along with photos and excerpts from nominations.
The names of all who are nominated will also be included.
And that’s where you come in.
We're hoping to get the whole community involved and truly give deserving people the recognition they deserve.
So, who’s making a difference in Polk County? Which of your neighbors need to be honored for their hard work?
Let us know soon. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
We can’t wait to see your choices.
