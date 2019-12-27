Last session of the decade

Per usual this semester, Bolivar R-1’s regular session on Thursday, Dec. 19, heard updates on the district’s construction projects.
“For the Early Childhood Learning Center, as of today, all of the slabs have been poured, and all the foundations have been completed,” R-1 Superintendent Tony Berry said, adding it’s “neat” to see the building “start to take shape.”
The steel masonry at the multi-purpose building is completed, as well, he said.
“Site water will be completed by the end of this week to tie it to the city,” he said. “Liberty Electric has installed power poles.”
For Bolivar Middle School’s expansion, a transformer pad — which is a ground-mounted electric power distribution transformer in a locked steel cabinet mounted on a concrete pad — has been poured and completed at the middle school tennis courts, he said.
Greenhouse declared as surplus
The greenhouse at Bolivar Middle School was declared as surplus equipment during the regular session.
BMS principal Tim Garber said it’s been quite a while since the greenhouse was last operated.
“It’s not worthwhile to heat it — that’s the big expense. It’s really run down,” he said. “We’ve used it a little bit in the fall and the spring for one encore class — ag. But the cost of upgrading it and getting it to where it needs to be is not worth it.”
R-1 board president Paula Hubbert asked if there was anything worth salvaging, and Garber said there wasn’t.
“We’re going to put it up for surplus, and one of the requirements we have on that is that they would take care of the removal,” Berry said.
He noted the greenhouse would be removed during spring break or when school is not in session.
If nobody bids on the greenhouse, R-1 will have the legal ability to give the greenhouse away to somebody, Berry said.
“It’s really an eyesore,” he said.
R-1 renews insurance
R-1 Chief Financial Officer Kelly Holt told the board the district received a renewal from Connell Insurance Inc.
Holt said there is around a 6 ½ to 7 percent increase from last year — about $24,000.
“We saw about a 3 percent growth in the overall evaluation of our property, so we present to you a renewal of $354,214 for 2019,” he said.
R-1 board member Bill vanHoornbeek asked if the increase was above what the district experienced last year.
“Just to be really honest with you, we transferred last year and did see the same as what we would experience with MUSIC, but Connell thought our rates would go down and they did not go down this year,” Holt said, referring to Missouri United School Insurance.
Hubbert asked if the cross statements are better coverage than R-1 had with their previous insurance.
“I feel like we are receiving the benefits that we need to, but I will tell you they’re on the brink,” Berry said, adding he’s not been happy with the costs going up.
“I think Kelly and I both talked about we’d want to probably review them next year,” Berry said.
Holt said there should be a comprehensive bid similar to what the district did two years ago.
Board positions update
Candidate filing for R-1 board spots opened on a snow day, Hubbert said.
“As of now, I don’t believe we’ve had anybody turn in anything yet,” she said. “We do have four positions that will be up for reelection.”
Candidate filing will run through the deadline on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Of the four board seats available, three will be three-year terms and one will be a one-year term.
Brandon Van Deren, Jesse Sheppeck, Bill vanHoornbeek and Jeralen Shive are the board members with ending terms.
At last month’s regular session, Hubbert said filing for the board positions can be done at R-1’s central office.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session Dec. 19 to discuss legal actions; leasing, purchasing and sale of real estate; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records, performance rating or records pertaining to employees; and other items protected by law.
According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
Board members J.R. Collins, Kyle Lancaster, vanHoornbeek, Jesse Sheppeck, Van Deren, Hubbert, and Shive were present for both the open and closed sessions.
The board’s next regular monthly meeting is set for Thursday, Jan. 16.
