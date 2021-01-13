Lear appointed Polk County Clerk

Polk County’s next county clerk is Bobbi Lear of Bolivar.
On Friday, Jan. 8, Gov. Mike Parson announced the appointment, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Lear will immediately fill the vacancy left when former Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson, who was first elected to the post in 2010, won election as Polk County’s commissioner for the southern district in the November 2020 general election.
Robertson’s term as clerk expires in two years, the BH-FP previously reported.
According to the release, Lear has past experience working as an underwriter for Polk County Mutual Insurance Co. and as a district manager for Western Shamrock Corp.
“More recently, she has held managerial positions with Walmart and Woods Supermarket,” the release stated.
Lear holds an associate degree in business management with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Phoenix, the release stated.
She was unavailable for comment by press time Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Robertson previously told the BH-FP the county clerk’s job is one of many responsibilities, including those of the county’s chief elections officer and budget builder.
During elections, it's the county clerk’s office that makes the call on how many ballots to order based on Polk County’s complicated map of school districts, fire districts, road districts and city limits. Each may bring a different set of ballot questions specific to their residents.
The April 2018 elections saw the office order 31 different types of ballots for the different districts, Robertson previously said.
In January of each year, it’s also the office’s responsibility to build the county budget with input from other offices.
As the clerk and keeper of record for the commission, Lear’s job will also include making a record of every meeting of the Polk County Commission, including its budget planning sessions.
“Pretty much every other office countywide touches the clerk’s office, either through payroll, accounts payable or turning in their monthly financial reports,” Robertson previously told the BH-FP.
