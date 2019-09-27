Rural Online Initiative is set to launch a pilot program for Missouri residents on Monday, Oct. 7.
The program is provided by University of Missouri Extension, in conjunction with Utah State Extension, to help residents develop the skills needed to successfully compete for remote employment, according to an Extension news release.
The online certification is designed to equip workers with the tools and skills needed to transition from on-site work into a remote career, the release said. The four-week blended certificate course combines online work with interactive virtual workshops. Each individual enrolled in the course is part of a cohort and will work together with other learners to expand their skills.
“High school students, college students, retirees and everyone in between can complete this course successfully,” Michele Kroll, Community Economic Development specialist for MU Extension, said in the release. “Participants need to have basic technical literacy abilities, access to a computer and broadband internet service, previous work experience, and knowledge-based work interests.”
A Facebook live event will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, to answer questions.
For more information, contact Kroll at 573-346-2644 or krollm@missouri.edu, or visit remoteworkcertificate.com/mrwpc.
