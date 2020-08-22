Learning starts here

When Madison Wilson and her mother first walked into Julie Reed’s classroom in the Bolivar R-1 Early Childhood Learning Center for a teacher meeting Wednesday, Aug. 19, the incoming preschooler headed straight for a kid-sized kitchen set and started cutting plastic vegetables with a plastic knife.
Reed, who’s taught both of Wilson’s older siblings, will teach Ashley Wilson’s third child this fall during the inaugural year of the ECLC.
ECLC director Shelly Dill said 116 students have registered for the semester. With its current teaching staff, the campus has room for 120. With its current classroom space, it can educate 180.
The building, which houses preschool, Parents as Teachers and Bolivar’s early intervention school, will be completed just in time for the fall semester as part of the district’s 2019 $6 million no-tax-levy-increase bond package.
On Wednesday, construction crews were still finishing up the last of the building’s wiring and testing its alarms.
Perforated by the occasional clap of a hammer strike and whir of a power drill, Ashley Wilson didn’t let the significance of the moment go understated.
“I can't believe she’s old enough,” she said of her daughter. “It’s very bittersweet, just her going to preschool, but I'm very excited about her going to the new building because they’ve needed it for so long.”
Speech and Language implementer Jeff Edge, who works in the early intervention school, agreed — the district has needed the ECLC for a long time.
Before the ECLC, Edge’s classroom was across town from the preschool.
“The level of collaboration we’re going to be able to have with the preschool teachers, we’ve always had it and we’ve always been great, but now we’re right there,” he said. “All you’ve got to do is walk to the other side of the building, and we’re right there. That’s probably the biggest thing.”
For young students, integration is important, Dill said. Though they have different educational needs, special education students, like those at the early intervention school, can benefit from time spent in a traditional classroom.
“When they were across town, it made that difficult because there was no way you could get them over to do that,” Dill said. “It’s little things, like a Christmas concert or a special craft they could be a part of. Or, they just have a periodic time where you can introduce them to a peer of the same age, and they can take in that modeling of what play looks like and academics looks like.”
Edge said the advantages flow both ways.
“It’s good for the traditional kid too to see someone who isn't quite like them,” he said. “They’re going to see that in the real world. A lot of times, those traditional kids will take our kids under their wing and they both gain the benefit.”
The whole campus, Dill said, is designed to help students gain the benefits of better equipped and more collaborative teachers to maximize their potential to grow.
Each classroom has a large closet and a bathroom. Changing tables make it easier for teachers to meet the needs of students who haven’t quite mastered potty training, Dill said.
Early childhood special education is open to 3-year-olds, Dill said.
A built-in changing table “is every special education teacher’s dream,” she said.
Small, functional sinks, handwashing stations and tall ceilings with large, bright windows mark each classroom as welcoming, she said.
Some of the district’s previous preschool classrooms didn’t include windows, district spokesperson Sammy Jacobson said.
“With the colors, I think each classroom kind of gets a unique feel,” Dill said.
The building also has office space for occupational and physical therapists.
A nearby nurses office has its own shower, while a laundry room comes equipped with a washer and dryer to launder clothes and also reusable face masks, which teachers will be required to wear.
A large multipurpose space offers room for recreational activities but can also house tables for community events. A serving window is accessible from a nearby hallway.
Dill, who is in her first year at Bolivar, said she didn’t have a hand in the campus’ design, but applauds those that did.
“I came from a small school, so it’s neat coming to a bigger school where you have these types of resources,” she said. “You dream big, no matter where you’re at. I feel like this building definitely has that ‘dream big and deliver’ feel to it.”
Also featured prominently in the building are circular patterns, from wallpaper and marker boards along the hallway to light fixtures in the ceiling. The common element mirrors the district’s own goal for the campus — to build connections and bridge students separated both by distance and by educational need.
“In early childhood education, there are so many components,” Dill said. “And when you're physically separated, it's difficult to bring it together. Now, we’re together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.