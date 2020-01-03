Ben Lee admits he didn’t quite recognize the impact the Polk County Recycling Center has on the area before he took the job as its manager in July.
“I didn’t realize how big a deal it was until I started,” says Lee, a longtime Polk Countian, who for many years operated greenhouses in the area.
“We might see 50 to 60 people a day, and this lot has been full of cars,” Lee says. “I’ve had seven to eight pull in at a time.”
The time around Christmas, and the weeks that follow, could be the busiest part of the year, he says. Gift wrapping and shipping boxes are among the items the recycling center accepts, and he says he anticipates watching as they fill the bins to the top.
“The biggest products we take are plastic, paper and cardboard,” he says.
In the six months he’s now been on the job, Lee says he’s noted the importance of the place he now works. Polk Countians value their right to recycle.
He says he’s even applied for a grant to acquire larger trailers, as some of the center’s recyclables have to be dumped in Springfield multiple times each week.
“Hopefully, we can get to where we can get to one trip to Springfield instead of two,” he says.
Lee says the center’s glass recyclables, which are taken to the Southwest Treatment Plant in Springfield actually weigh enough that the county has had to use a different pickup to haul the trailer.
“We had a ¾-ton truck,” Lee says. “It couldn’t do it. I’d say our glass trailer is probably close to two tons when it’s full, and that’s our furthest haul.”
Eventually, Lee says, the recycled glass is ground up to be used in road materials. Recycled paper becomes cat litter, he says.
While the products do see use, he says the county doesn’t actually receive significant payment for them.
No payment is received for glass, paper, cardboard and plastic, he says. The county earns a small sum for tin and aluminum cans, but the prices are low and trending down, he says.
While other market factors are in play, Lee says, part of the problem is cross contamination — when one recyclable ends up in the wrong load.
It’s something he says he’s worked to prevent at the center.
“Sometimes I can’t help everybody, and we get that cross contamination,” he says. “A lot people bring things in plastic bags and then just throw it in the container. Plastic bags aren’t recyclable here.”
Locally, several stores do have places to recycle plastic bags, he says.
“Cross contamination is the biggest part of what’s ruined the prices on recycling,” he says. “Nobody wants to buy it if they have to sort it again.”
Still, he says, he’s happy to see a local commitment to recycling. The county provides the service, and residents have even brought him Christmas treats, he says.
“I’m so appreciative of that,” he says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.