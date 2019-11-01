Missouri State Sen. Sandy Crawford and Rep. Mike Stephens will be the speakers at the 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, free breakfast meeting of Polk County Community Connections.
The meeting — in the community room at Citizens Memorial Hospital, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar — is open to the public.
Crawford and Stephens are expected to provide a review and update on legislative activity and statewide issues, as well as to answer questions.
“At least once a year, we like to have our elected officials report to us what has been going on in Jefferson City, listen to our concerns and learn about what happenings here at home,” Community Connections member Michelle Morris said in a news release. “We appreciate their time meeting with Community Connections and hope many will attend.”
The meeting should last 60 to 90 minutes, but those attending may leave as needed in order to get to work or school. Attendees are encouraged to bring materials and information about their businesses, schools or organizations to share.
Community Connections is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization.
For more information, call 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
